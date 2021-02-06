Agricultural productivity in the United States remained practically stable between 1866 and 1940, the year before the United States participated in World War II; and suddenly, over the next 40 years, it virtually exploded, in the descriptive, non-metaphorical sense of the term.

Thus, while labor participation fell 1.8% per year in that period, agricultural product increased 2.2% annually, which means that the productivity of US agriculture rose four times above the average productivity of the rest of the economy; And this happened, notably, when North American capitalism entered one of the highest stages of its history, through the extraordinary mobilization of resources that World War II demanded of it, when it fought in both the Atlantic and the Pacific. and defeated the combined effort of the Third Reich and the Empire of Japan.

In this story of tremendous productivity gains, there is a constant in the activity of the sector, which is its vulnerability to climatic factors, which are the ones that always vary, in one sense or another, the underlying trends of a structural nature.

The heat and the lack of rains collapse cereal yields.

The Federal Reserve of Kansas points out that these climatic factors are essentially two: first, the extreme temperatures, especially the heat; and later the degree of ozone pollution in the atmosphere.

These two trends have shown extreme growth in the last four decades, which is called climate change; and this matches a virtual stagnant agricultural yields Absolute values ​​since 1980, which only rise following the line of population growth, while long-term returns –this is the decisive factor– tend to decline. The forecast for US agricultural activity in the next four decades is dire.

The year 2012 was one of the warmest in North American history, with 101 days with an average temperature above 35 ° Celsius; and that year the yields of the corn belt, which includes practically all the states of the Midwest, sank more than 30%, the largest collapse since records are kept (1854).

It has been proven that the exposure during 24 hours to 105 basis points (PB) of ozone emission – compared to an average of 70 basis points-, projected annually, means a reduction in corn yields of 20% or more.

Consecutive days of extreme heat are increasing in America’s major agricultural region.

The combined effect of extreme heat and high ozone emission was that corn yields fell more than 20% between 1980 and 2019; and this has happened in the main corn country in the world, and in the most advanced in technological and scientific terms of the global system.

The Federal Reserve estimates that extreme heat in the Midwest tends to increase, going from 50 days with temperatures above 35 ° C to more than 250 days by the end of the century.

This implies that the most extreme heat that the US has historically experienced, which were the 177 days of 1936 with extreme temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius that caused the great exodus from the Midwest, in a situation of unprecedented catastrophe. It was the “Great Polvareda” (“Dust bowl”), a turning point in American agricultural history.

This estimate is consistent with that of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which forecasts an average rise of 3.7 degrees Celsius in global temperatures by the end of the century.

In the last 20 years, North American capitalism has been profoundly transformed, because it uses less raw materials, less workforce, and above all less energy per unit of product, due to the practically complete digitization of manufacturing and services.

As a result, the extreme points of pollution have practically disappeared, and the air has been cleaned throughout the corn area of ​​the United States, which in reverse means that there has been a significant increase in corn yields of 15% or more.

The US produces 75% directly or indirectly of the calories consumed by humans. It is the combined effect of the virtual hegemony it offers in the production of corn, wheat, rice and soybeans.

What happens in the United States, in short, modifies the trajectory of world agricultural production, and they are the decisive indicators of agriculture in the world.