Climate change Several countries tried to slow down Portuguese siblings’ claim for inadequate climate action, European Court of Human Rights blocked intentions

The exceptional climate action brought by young Portuguese people was dealt with under an expedited procedure by the European Court of Human Rights. At least some of the governments that have fallen on the defendant’s bench have tried to curb the complaint.

Finland the government is currently preparing the response required by the European Court of Human Rights (EIT) to an exceptional climate action brought by young people.

“The appeal has considerable precedent value, so we see the importance of the European Court of Human Rights examining it,” the Head of Unit Krista Oinonen the State Department says.

Behind the lawsuit are six Portuguese children and young people aged 8-21. They have sued 33 European countries for non-compliance with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Young people believe that governments have not cut greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to break the 1.5 degree global warming cap. Procrastination threatens their health and future, young people blame.

HS met with the applicants’ siblings Cláudia, Martim and Mariana Agostinhon in their home three years ago.

In Portugal, huge forest fires had also raged in their home region the previous summer and autumn. Shocked by the devastation and deaths, the young people at the time, with the support of their families and lawyers, decided to demand proof of climate action in European countries.

The EIT gave priority for the case, ie took it up as a matter of urgency last November. At the same time, the court ordered governments to respond to a complaint from Portuguese youth.

Glan (The Global Legal Action Network), an international lawyers’ organization representing young people, says, however, that the governments of the defendant countries have tried to overturn the priority given to the lawsuit.

The European Court of Human Rights rejected the government’s attempt to block the expedited processing, Glan said in a press release issued on Friday morning Finnish time.

According to Glan, governments justified their appeal on the grounds that “the lives of young people are not in immediate danger”. Governments also said Glan did not want to present their climate policy in more depth. Instead, they sought leave to state in their defense that the action was unfounded pending judicial review.

“The court rejected the application,” Glan informs.

Only some of the respondent states requested that the priority status of the complaint be removed, the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs says. Finland was not among these governments, Foreign Ministry Oinonen confirms.

Defendant States have been granted additional time for their replies until 27 May at their own request.

After reviewing the responses, the EIT will decide whether to admit the case.

According to the law, the content of the defense prepared by Finland is secret for the time being, Oinonen says.

“Unfortunately, we cannot comment on the case in more detail while it is pending,” Oinonen commented in an email.

He heads the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Human Rights Court and Contracts Unit. This includes, for example, writing the EIT’s responses on the basis of material provided by the government.

Oinonen states that the action of the Portuguese youth is significant.

“The appeal is indeed historic, as it is the first climate change appeal before the European Court of Human Rights.”

Portuguese youth The complaint has already won the support of, for example, youth and environmental organizations in various countries. European jurists are following the case, as they find the lawsuit pioneering in advance and surprising in many ways.

The Finnish Center for Human Rights is also working with its European partners on a joint statement for the EIT.

“The case is shocking: this is the first case directly related to the climate crisis, it does not have a single named victim, it affects many countries and is about the future. The bottom line is that living conditions in the future will not be good enough for these children and young people today, ”said the expert of the Center for Human Rights. Leena Leikas characterizes HS.

In general, the court accepts only five percent of applications and the appellants are appellants against one state. Appeals have also first gone through national courts gradually. The youth climate action went directly to a court of the Council of Europe past the national courts.

“I think the EIT wants to explore something important and new globally. The interpretation of the court and the human rights treaty must evolve and it has a duty to live in time. ”

However, in his view, there are legal challenges. The weight of the action is increased by the age of the applicants.

“There are usually very few complaints and grievances made by children in all judicial bodies. However, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child requires that children have the opportunity to be heard. “

Leikas notes that climate change is a rising human rights issue.

“It doesn’t have a long tradition like deprivation of liberty or torture, so the subject has been studied for decades.”

Therefore, there is not much expertise in Finland, for example.

The cut is also in the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions ENNHRI: n Chairman of the Legal Working Group.

The working group has collected information on the national climate commitments of the member states and their implementation. The information shall be compiled in an opinion to the EIT. Its aim is to provide additional information to facilitate the handling of young people’s complaints, for example on the development of laws in different countries.