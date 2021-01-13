Climate change Scientists warn humanity of a “creepy” future: environmental disasters pose a much greater threat than hitherto believed

According to experts, the expected environmental disasters threaten the life forms of our entire planet, including the human species.

World is drifting towards a “creepy” future whose scale of environmental disasters humanity has not understood. We face mass extinctions, increasing health problems and political and social upheavals due to the destruction of the environment.

This is how 17 environmental experts from Mexico, Australia and the United States evaluated. Research team report was published Wednesday in Frontiers in Conservation Science, the texts of which go through a rigorous peer review process.

The report uses more than 150 research texts in the field as a source.

An elephant victim of poachers in Botswana in September 2018.­

According to experts, the expected environmental disasters pose a much greater danger than previously thought – they threaten the life forms of our entire planet, including the human species.

“It is not our intention to urge anyone to surrender,” the report writes. Researchers, in their own words, want to give those in power a “cold shower,” which is essential if threats are to be avoided.

In the research report it is argued that halting the loss of biodiversity is not high on the agenda of any country. It is preceded by more traditional themes such as employment, health and economic growth.

In December, the leaders of the European Union tightened the target agreed in 2014 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At the time, it was agreed that by 2030, Member States’ emissions should shrink by at least 55%. In an earlier decision, 40% of the 1990 level was considered appropriate.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria rallied against the new emission reduction target. Expert from the environmental organization Greenpeace Kaisa Kosonen called the agreement, in an interview with HS, partly an eyelid, as some of the emission reductions could be replaced by carbon sinks.

Earlier that fall China announced carbon neutrality in 2060, ten years after the EU.

Plastic waste lay on the beach at the Haitian beach in Cap Haitian in October 2018.­

To date actions, according to an international team of researchers, are not enough. The goals of sustainable development will be lagging behind. If the seriousness of the situation is not recognized quickly enough, new pandemics, conflicts and large-scale migration of people driven from their homes by climate change are quite likely, the report writes.

Experts also point out that this point has not been reached by chance. The handprint of people prone to consumption and expansion of their living space is visible, for example, in a massive wave of animal extinctions. The same conclusion has been reached in others as well in peer-reviewed publications. UN in May 2019 according to an estimate, up to a million animal species are threatened with extinction, many of which will loom over the coming decades.

A group of 17 researchers says in their report that tackling the problem will require major structural changes. These could be, for example, the rejection of the pursuit of continued economic growth and the use of fossil fuels.

“We’ve been saying for years that we need to do this and that. We know what the problem is, but we choose not to change anything, ”he says CNNresearcher interviewed by the news channel Daniel Blumstein.