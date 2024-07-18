Snow and water reserves: the 2023-2024 season among the best in the last ten years

The Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) measurement campaign on Lombardy glaciers, carried out by Arpa Lombardia in collaboration with Enel Green Power between May and June, the period of maximum snow accumulation, has recently concluded. The results of the collected data have highlighted values ​​between 40 and 20 meters of cumulated snow on the Lombard glacial basinsequivalent to 4,201 and 1,975 kilos per square meter of water reserve of the snowpack. Compared to the last ten years, the last season is characterized by average snowfall during the winter and significantly higher in the spring months on all the Lombard mountains.

Even from the comparison with the data of the SWE campaign on the main glaciers – conducted by the Agency’s Nivometeorological Centre since 2016 – we find values ​​significantly higher than the average for the 2023-2024 season, which is therefore one of the best of the last decade in this respect.

In parallel, Arpa Valle d’Aosta has carried out monitoring of the regional glaciers to measure the snowfall of the winter just gone by.o. The monitoring concluded with accumulation measurements carried out on 28 May on the Rutor glacier in La Thuile and on 30 May on the Timorion glacier in Valsavarenche. On the Timorion glacier, the accumulation of water in the snow recorded was three times higher than in the 2022/23 season, reaching the maximum value in the historical monitoring series started in 2001. For the Rutor glacier, the 2023/24 season ranks second in terms of mass abundance in the twenty-year monitoring period.

These data confirm a positive trend reversal for water reserves in the glacial areas of Lombardy and Aosta Valley, with important implications for water resources management and environmental sustainability in mountain regions.