Dhe global warming will have far-reaching consequences for snowfall in Europe – and thus for ski tourism. In the journal “Nature Climate Change”, researchers have now made predictions as to which regions will be particularly badly affected by a lack of snow. If there is no artificial snow, there is a “moderate” risk for ski tourism across Europe from as little as 0.6 degrees Celsius warming, and from two degrees warming compared to pre-industrial levels there is a “high” to “very high” risk of snow shortage.

The south and west of Europe are particularly badly affected. According to the simulations, artificial snowmaking cannot remedy the situation there either, so that there is a moderate risk for the ski areas from 0.6 degrees warming and between 0.6 degrees and 1.5 degrees warming a very high risk. Even artificial snow needs low temperatures for production.

Artificial snow only helps in the short term

Ski areas in northern Europe and in some parts of the Alps and in Turkey are at least at risk. With 50 percent artificial snow, resorts in the Scandinavian countries, Turkey and the French, Austrian and Swiss Alps are only threatened with a lack of snow from about three degrees of global warming. In the German Alpine regions, there is a risk of a lack of snow with 25 percent artificial snow of around 1.5 degrees of warming, with 50 percent of artificial snow between two and three degrees of warming and with 75 percent of artificial snow of around two degrees of warming.

Artificial snow can make ski slopes usable in the short term, but the researchers also point out the water and energy consumption of the systems. If fossil energies are used to generate electricity, the artificial snow promotes climate change and thus the future risk of the regions losing ski tourism in the long term. Whereby not snow cannons, but the journey to and from the ski resort and mobility on site caused the most greenhouse gases. Mobility accounts for 50 to 80 percent of emissions, while other local factors, including artificial snow, account for only two to four percent.

According to the study, around 50 percent of all ski areas in the world are in Europe. Of the resorts with more than a million visitors a year, around 80 percent are in Europe. Ski tourism brings in more than 30 billion euros in sales every year.