Home page World

Of: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Truffles could soon become rarer – and therefore probably even more expensive. © IMAGO/ grafvision / Panthermedia28812415.jpg

With climate change, the conditions for growing many foods are also changing. One of them is particularly popular, but currently also particularly endangered.

Birmensdorf – There is bad news for mushroom lovers: As a study has shown, the popular edible mushroom Burgundy truffle is becoming increasingly rare in Germany and Switzerland. The reason for this is climate change. The dry summers with high temperatures make the conditions for the truffles very difficult.

Worrying study: truffles could disappear completely from the forest

As the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL announced on Thursday, an average summer temperature that is one degree higher can reduce the Burgundy truffle harvest by around a quarter, and in some locations by almost 70 percent. “Our results show that the Burgundy truffle is threatened by an alarming trend towards increasing summer drought in Europe,” says ecologist and study author Brian Steidinger from the University of Konstanz, who worked with the WSL.

The endangerment of the truffle, which was triggered by climate change, has ecological as well as culinary consequences. Because the fungi supply their host trees with important nutrients and water. This makes them an important part of the ecosystem in the forest. In the meantime, climate change is also affecting winegrowing in Spain.

Not just truffles: other products could soon become luxury goods

The results of the studies were published in the journal Global Change Biology. Particularly worrying: According to the study, with an average summer temperature of three degrees more, there are no more truffles. Since the black Burgundy truffle is one of the most traded varieties worldwide, the luxury product could become a lot more expensive.

Truffles aren’t the only products that could become expensive as the climate changes. “Both chocolate and coffee could become scarce luxury foods again as a result of climate change,” said Monika Zurek, senior researcher at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute, back in September BBC Future. Here, too, the increase in temperature plays a major role. For example, large swaths of land in Ghana and Ivory Coast, one of the main cocoa-growing regions, could become unsuitable if the global temperature rises to 2 degrees Celsius. (na)