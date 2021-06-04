Climate change Research: The consequences of climate change are advancing like falling domino blocks – even a two-degree rise in temperature can trigger devastating chain reactions

Recent research warns that a relatively small rise in average temperature could destabilize the Earth’s five major natural systems.

Climate change caused by temperature changes affect different natural systems like a chain reaction, survives fresh On a study by the Potsdam Climate Research Center.

The study found that a small rise in average temperature could destabilize the Earth’s five major natural systems. This in turn leads to a gradual rise in sea levels and the loss of species.

Serious consequences are possible even if the global average temperature rises relatively little.

“I was really surprised that in one of the three simulations, the domino effect already occurred when the temperature rose by two degrees,” commented the researcher Ricarda Winkelmann Forbesille.

In particular, the melting of Antarctic ice sheets can lead to devastating domino effects, or sequences of events that affect other global natural systems.

“The probabilities have changed but not in a direction that is favorable to us. The risk increases as we warm the planet, ”said a researcher at the Potsdam Climate Research Center Jonathan Donges The Guardian.

In the study examined the relationship between five global natural systems.

Natural systems include the ice sheets of Greenland and the western Antarctic. In addition, among the five natural systems is the ocean current of the Atlantic Ocean, which transports warm water from the southern Atlantic to the north.

The fourth natural system is the Eastern Pacific weather phenomenon El Niño, where wind and sea temperatures vary over periods of a few years. The fifth natural system is the Amazon rainforest.

Research shows that if the functioning of one natural system changes as the climate warms, the functioning of other natural systems will also begin to change, even if the global average temperature has not yet exceeded the critical threshold temperature.

Investigator Ricarda Winkelmann told Forbes that a team of researchers tested millions of simulations to find out how natural systems can interact.

The melting of the ice sheets of Greenland and the western Antarctic is a possible starting point for a series of events affecting the flow of the Atlantic and ultimately the drying up of the Amazon.

“We provide a risk analysis, not a forecast, but our findings still give cause for concern,” Winkelmann told The Guardian.

According to Winkelmann, the results of the study may mean that humanity has less time to reduce greenhouse gas emissions – and thus less time to prevent the onset of domino effects.

Particularly the melting of the Greenland ice sheets can be considered crucial. The melting of the Greenland ice sheets triggered a series of events in up to 40% of the simulations.

Second, in every fourth simulation, the series of events was initiated by the melting of the ice cover of the Western Antarctic.

For some large ice sheets are already assumed to have exceeded the critical threshold temperature. The melting of the large icebergs in Greenland results in the surface of the mountains being at a lower altitude. At lower temperatures, the air is warmer, which in turn further increases melting, Winkelmann told Forbes.

The melting of large amounts of ice, on the other hand, reduces the salinity of the sea, which can slow down the flow of Atlantic ocean currents. The slowdown in sea current, in turn, will accelerate the melting of the Antarctic ice sheet, it is said In a Harvard University study.

The domino effect doesn’t end there. The Atlantic sea current could affect the fluctuation of the El Niño flow and significantly reduce rainfall in the Amazon.

The destruction of the rainforest and global warming could have the effect of turning up to half of the Amazon rainforest into savannah or dry forest, says a Brazilian researcher Carlos Nobre in a study from 2016.

The Amazon rainforest is felled for livestock grazing and cultivation.

So called climate swing points have already been reached, was presented in 2019 In the analysis of the University of Exeter.

If one of the swing points is exceeded, the series of events related to global warming will then start moving quickly and can no longer be stopped.

At the moment, it would seem that swing points can be found in the Amazon, the Atlantic and Greenland, for example.

Thus, the climate crisis may mean, among other things, that most of the Amazon is close to a swinging point where the carbon sink would turn into a savannah. According to Time magazine as much as 17 percent of the rainforest has been destroyed, and scientists believe 20 to 25 percent of the destruction is a critical turning point.

Atlantic ocean currents have slowed 15 percent since 1950, says British climate policy site Carbon Brief. If the flow continues to slow at the same pace as before, it will slow by another 45 percent by 2100. That’s when the sea current approaches its swing point, he says science website Live Science.

Released in April according to a European study The Greenland ice sheet is reaching a critical turning point, after which melting can no longer be stopped.

Forbesin the article states that one of the most important issues raised by the study is how little is finally known about climate change. The climate crisis means an increasingly chaotic future.

Winkelmann told Forbes that the earth should be seen as a whole with many interacting parts – including humanity.