Climate change | Research: Parisians are at the highest risk of dying from a heat wave among European capitals

The leader of the study estimates that the reasons for the risk in Paris are, among other things, regional poverty and the density of housing.

Parisians residents of European capitals are at the greatest risk of dying as a result of heat waves, says a specialist in medical research The Lancet -publication.

In their risk calculations, the researchers took into account, in addition to the excess mortality figures of the study period, socio-economic factors as well as factors related to the age distribution, environment, landforms and infrastructure.

Based on the results, the researchers estimate that Parisians have about 1.6 times the risk of dying as a result of the heat. Residents of Zagreb in Croatia and Amsterdam in the Netherlands have an almost equal risk.

French state-owned news channel on France24 interviewed the leader of the study, a researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Pierre Masselot estimates that Parisians’ higher risk than others is probably influenced by at least the city’s size and population density, as well as the residents’ socio-economic status.

“Because Paris is a big city, there are also more disadvantaged residents,” Masselot tells the news channel.

The greatest risk is in low-income areas with little green space and air-conditioned indoor spaces. Masselot reminds that low-income people also often have more previous health problems than others.

According to Masselot, Paris is also not prepared for heat waves as well as, for example, Madrid, where high temperatures are historically more common.

Regional differences are also caused by cities heat island phenomenonwhich creates islands in cities where the temperature is higher than in the surrounding areas.

Heat islands form especially in areas with a lot of asphalt surface and where the ratio of the height of the buildings to the width of the streets is high. In addition, building materials that store heat better are more likely to turn areas into heat islands.

According to Masselot, exterior roofs made of zinc, which stores heat well in Paris, contribute to the formation of heat islands. Air pollution also traps heat and amplifies extreme temperatures.

Major research for the researchers collected data on heat- and cold-related deaths in a total of 854 European Urban Areas between 2000 and 2019. For example, the heat waves of 2022 and 2023 are not included in the study.

Researchers estimate that heat-related excess mortality in the whole of Europe during the period was about 20,000 people annually. The excess mortality caused by the cold, on the other hand, was around 203,000 people each year. According to the study, the greatest risk of dying from the cold is in London.

According to the researchers’ estimate, Finland’s excess mortality was around 70 people annually due to the heat and around 2,200 people due to the cold. Finland had the lowest average temperature of the studied countries, 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Researchers according to there are large differences between the regions. Eastern European countries, especially Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania, have a higher risk of dying from extreme heat and cold than Western Europe, according to the study.

Also in Northern Europe and Southern Europe, excess mortality is higher than in Western Europe. Exceptions are big cities like Paris and London.