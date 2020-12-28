Climate change Report: The ten most expensive climate disasters of the year cost insurance companies more than $ 150 billion

The real costs of climate crises are much higher. In low-income countries, only 4% of economic losses were compensated.

Consumable the ten most expensive climate disasters of the year claimed more than 3,500 lives, evicted more than 13 million people from their homes and cost insurance companies more than $ 150 billion.

The matter is evident from the publication of Christian Aid, a Christian charity, on Monday report, which was reported by a British newspaper, among others The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The most expensive for insurance companies was the Atlantic hurricane season, which caused about $ 40 billion in damages. Hurricanes were observed so many this year that the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) had to resort to in the designation of storms in the Greek alphabet after the end of the Latin alphabet.

The second largest amount of compensation, estimated at 32 billion, was paid Chinese floods, in which more than 200 people were reported dead or missing during the summer and early autumn.

Climate disasters the real costs are likely to be much higher, as the report only looks at the cases where insurance money was granted.

In low-income countries, only four percent of the economic losses caused by climate problems were compensated, according to The Guardian. In those countries with high income levels, compensation was received at 60%.

Despite this, the current year cost insurance companies more than the previous one, making Christian Aid evaluates compensation totaled approximately US $ 115 billion.

Aid organization link the crises mentioned in the report to climate change. It points out that although emissions looked momentarily due to a reduced coronavirus pandemic, the situation is not permanent.

HS said in Decemberthat daily carbon emissions were already within 5% of their normal level in June. Emissions for the whole year will be about seven percent lower than in the previous year, which is in line with the annual target of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Temperatures and extreme drought caused by climate change were, according to Christian Aid, background factors in the months of riots in Australia. forest fires, Africa and Asia in crowded locusts as in the hurricanes that ravaged the United States and Central America. The organization bases its conclusions on studies carried out by climate organizations.

The organization makes investments in sustainable development from rich countries. It also calls for financial support for those countries which do not have equal opportunities to participate in climate action but which nevertheless suffer from global warming.