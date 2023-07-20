Climate change | Record-breaking heat can weaken crops in southern Europe, experts estimate

The record-breaking heat in Southern Europe weakens crops, and may affect price levels in Finland as well, experts estimate.

Southern Europethe record-breaking heatwaves plaguing North America and Asia have plunged olive oil production into crisis in Spain and threatened soybean production in North America.

Temperatures in southern Europe have risen to more than 40 degrees in many places.

Such exceptionally high temperatures, which are currently being suffered in many countries, may lead to smaller harvests than usual, estimates the PTT research director of Pellervo’s economic research Sari Forsman-Hugg.

“The heat, drought and lack of water certainly affect the fact that you can get smaller crops than usual. When we talk about very hot temperatures, it certainly makes it difficult for those working in agriculture and horticulture to work,” says Forsman-Hugg.

The current heat around the world is exceptional, but last year Europe also suffered from hot temperatures. Because of them, among other things, the production of soy, sunflower seeds and corn dropped by about ten percent.

Forsman-Hugg is not going to assess, for example, based on last year’s crops, how the situation will develop this year.

Also CEO of the agricultural expert organization Proagria Etelä Ostrobothnia Henri Honkala estimates that harvest levels in southern Europe will be lower than usual this year due to the heat and water reserves that have already dried up during the spring.

Even Finland’s own harvests this summer are at most satisfactory, possibly non-existent on some farms, says Honkala. Although the current temperatures in Finland are even cool by European standards, the harvest has been plagued by the heat of the early summer and the lack of rain.

“Especially in the main production area of ​​Northern Finland and Uusimaa, there may be a total roof in some places,” Honkala mentions.

Proagria already warned earlier in the summer that many farms have to prepare for the roof year.

Homeland however, poor harvests in any other individual region do not immediately affect price levels in Finland, says Honkala.

For example, in the United States, crop forecasts have risen, and this has had a downward effect on market prices, despite the fact that temperatures have risen to record highs in parts of the United States as well.

The news agency Reuters reported that the prices of soy, wheat and corn futures rose on Wednesday due to the drought affecting the Midwest of the United States. On Wednesday afternoon, for example, wheat and corn futures prices were up by more than four percent.

Regarding grain exports, Honkala says that in today’s world, a country must be a really significant grain exporter, so that its poor harvest would affect the price level.

“The market is so global today that if there is a shutdown in one major production area, it still doesn’t affect prices terribly,” says Honkala.

However, the European Union as a region is a significant producer, so weak harvests in Europe can affect global market prices and thereby Finland as well.

“The further the grain has to be brought, the more expensive the freight. Europe is a major exporter of grain, so it increases the world market price if there is not enough grain to export from Europe.”

Imported products such as the prices of vegetables and fruits, according to PTT’s Forsman-Hugg, may rise due to the heat. British newspaper The Guardian reported on Monday about the crisis in the olive oil industry in Spain, where due to the heat of up to 43 degrees, even the initial weak forecast can be missed.

However, the heat is unlikely to have a significant impact on the overall development of food prices in Finland – although prices may remain at their current higher than usual level for longer.

However, repeated heat waves can affect food prices in the long term in Finland as well, where price levels follow broader European price trends with a slight delay.

“If such extreme weather events become more common, it will have an impact on crop levels and may have an impact on food prices in the longer term,” says Forsman-Hugg.

Russian the withdrawal from the Black Sea grain agreement temporarily raised wheat futures prices on Monday.

However, the withdrawal will affect the situation of developing countries more than, for example, Finland, Forsman-Hugg estimates.

“It has more of an impact on developing countries, for example in North Africa. It could worsen the global food crisis.”

Honkala also estimates that the end of the Black Sea Grain Agreement will have the greatest impact in North Africa and the Middle East. Last year, according to Honkala, the market even slightly overreacted to the disruption of grain exports in Ukraine.

Researchers have generally assessed the impact of climate change on crop seasons in the world’s largest grain-producing countries to be more serious than previously thought.

The failure of harvest seasons in several producing countries at the same time can lead to an increase in food prices, a decrease in food security, and this trade also lead to social unrest, said a Columbia University researcher Kai Kornhuber for news agency AFP.

This week in medicine In the journal Nature Medicine a published study estimated that last summer’s heat caused more than 60,000 deaths in Europe.