Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al-Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, affirmed that completing the march started by the late founding father Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, in caring for the environment and agriculture, expanding its area and productivity, and developing it in line with current climate action, depends on the efforts of young people to invest and lead Business in modern sustainable farming systems.

This came during the visit of His Excellency, accompanied by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of «Arada», to the «Nature Farm» farm, which represents a model for modern agriculture and integrated food production initiatives for Emirati youth, and participated in the «Manebat» initiative that was launched in cooperation between the Ministry of Change. Climate, environment, and Arada Company for marketing local agricultural products. The visit aims to emphasize the importance of enhancing youth participation in the development of the agricultural and food sector, and playing an important societal role in enhancing food security and sustainability. Dr. Belhaif Al-Nuaimi said: “For decades, our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed (may God rest his soul), has been listening to the earth, It examines the details of the environment, monitors the seasons and the onset of rain, and monitors the migrations of animals and their behavior. And he works for it and for the sake of all humanity, all these details enabled him to transform the desert into productive agricultural land, and to achieve the equation of building a model state in its economic growth and preservation of the environment at the same time, and to support the lives of millions globally, and because we are sons of Zayed, we affirm our continuation of his approach and the legacy that he instilled. In our souls and minds, we will continue to work for the sake of mankind, environmental protection, and agriculture, so that our future generations may reap sustainability and a better future. ”

Regarding the “Nature Farm” farm, His Excellency praised the applied model based on the arms of Emirati youth, which guarantees the implementation of a system in which agricultural production and food processing operations are integrated with organic products that have created a position in the market and create a good volume of demand and are able to compete, explaining that the ministry is about to launch A project during the coming period to train young people to establish modern model farms, and the training processes include construction, farming, harvesting, packaging and marketing phases.

In addition, the farm project, managed by the young Emirati investor, Mohammed Al Mulla, relied on establishing an organic farm, and launching 3 brands that guarantee the consumption of a large part of the farm’s products at times when the demand for its agricultural crops in the market decreases. Ice cream (ice cream with agricultural crop flavors from farm production, a production line for organic flavored milk, a modern bakery and a coffee shop that relies on 90% of its raw materials for manufacturing and production on farm products.