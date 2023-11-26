Climate change | NY Times: Joe Biden Will Not Attend Dubai Climate Summit

The 28th UN climate conference, or COP28, to be held in Dubai begins on Thursday.

of the United States president Joe Biden will not participate in the Dubai climate meeting, reports The New York Times. According to The New York Times, the White House official who informed about the matter did not give a reason why Biden will not attend the meeting. According to the White House, the war between Israel and Hamas has kept the president busy lately.

The decision-makers of the world’s countries will gather in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. to agree on common goals and means to curb the climate crisis.

The 28th UN climate conference, or COP28, to be held in Dubai is the first in a series of annual climate conferences, where it is evaluated how the agreement signed in Paris in 2015 has been adhered to.