Not only committed to the fight against climate change: Greta Thunberg demonstrated with indigenous people against wind farms. © IMAGO / NTB



Greta Thunberg has dedicated herself to fighting climate change. But for the Swedish activist, the ends don’t justify the means, as she is now demonstrating.

Munich – When it comes to the environment, Greta Thunberg knows no mercy. With her “Fridays for Future” school strike, the Swedish climate activist launched a gigantic and global movement. Most recently, she protested alongside many German climate protectors against the eviction of the North Rhine-Westphalian town of Lützerath in favor of coal mining.

The 20-year-old has long known what an enormous signal effect emanates from her performances. Their presence alone helps many actions reach otherwise utopian ranges. Greta draws attention. But she is not only concerned with the fight against climate change. The native of Stockholm also loudly points out other grievances.

Greta Thunberg demonstrates against wind farms: “Climate change not as a cover for colonialism”

So Greta surprised as a participant in a protest against wind turbines in western Norway. Together with dozens of activists from the Sami minority, she blocked access to the Ministry of Energy in Oslo. She explained her surprising appearance to the broadcaster TV2 like this: “We cannot use the so-called climate change as a cover for colonialism.”

She went on to make it clear: “A climate change that violates human rights is not a climate change worthy of its name.” A dispute has broken out between the Sami activists and the Norwegian authorities over wind farms in the Fosen region in western Norway. More than 500 days ago, the Supreme Court ruled that the project curtailed the rights of the indigenous Sami people to practice their reindeer herding culture.

Greta Thunberg protests in Norway: Politicians don’t want to simply dismantle wind turbines

The eleven judges unanimously invalidated the permits granted for the construction of the 151 turbines. Therefore, representatives of the Sami are demanding the demolition of the wind turbines. But the authorities have ordered further reports. Energy Minister Terje Aasland showed understanding “that this case is a heavy burden for the Sami reindeer herders in Fosen”, but the court did not make a decision as to what should happen to the wind turbines.

Meanwhile, Sami activist and musician Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen said TV2: “If our fundamental rights are not respected, then I don’t know which country to trust.” The fronts seem hardened. Because the Norwegian police cracked down on Monday night and took dozens of activists out of the entrance hall of the Energy and Oil Ministry, where they had been waiting for days.

Sami live in Sweden, Finland, Norway and northwestern Russia. Around three quarters of the approximately 100,000 indigenous people are at home in Norway. (mg, afp)