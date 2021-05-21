The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that the marine life spotted by a group of sea goers on the shores of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain are harmless and non-toxic.

The Director of the Marine Environment Research Center of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Jamali, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm: Protecting the marine environment and enhancing its safety and sustainability of its resources and biodiversity is a strategic priority that the Ministry of Climate Change is working to ensure through several efforts and measures.

He added that the ministry cooperates and coordinates on a permanent basis with the competent local authorities to monitor, follow up and monitor any changes or challenges affecting the environment, whether on land or marine, at the state level.

Al-Jamali stated that the marine life that was monitored and filmed with video clips by a group of sea goers on the shores of the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain last February, and these clips spread through social networking sites, as they are of the species that belong to the Mollusk Division, with small sizes, transparent and pointed and live in areas A wide range of seas, and it is considered one of the important organisms that make up the marine ecosystem, and it plays an important role in the food chain system, as some marine organisms feed on it, while it feeds on some other species such as microorganisms and phytoplankton and animal.

He pointed out that these marine organisms are harmless and non-toxic, and they can be seen in groups at different times, and they appear seasonally, especially in the summer season, and they can be observed significantly near the coasts and beaches for limited periods, and if they happen to be in the sea water near the beaches, they can stick to the bodies. Floating or persons which may cause them to sting.

He pointed out that a technical team from the Ministry’s Marine Environment Research Center monitored the phenomenon of the presence of these marine creatures, and took samples from them, and it turned out that they disappeared from the shore during the evening period, and the sea-goers returned to enjoy swimming.

Al-Jamali noted that the presence of these marine creatures on the shore is not new, and it is natural for them to appear during this period, as the Center noticed their presence in previous years.

On the other hand, accounts circulated on social media platforms, a video clip showing the emergence of marine creatures on the coasts and suspended in any object that approaches them, and the owners of these accounts said: “We do not know if they are toxic or dangerous, and they may cause concern for people who swim on the coasts. “.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

