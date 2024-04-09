Climate change | March was the hottest month in the measurement history and already the tenth consecutive record month

The 12-month period ending at the end of March was the hottest year in the history of measurements, says the EU's Copernicus service, which monitors climate change.

Finished March was the hottest March in the history of measurements and already the tenth consecutive record hot month in a row, reports the EU's Copernicus service, which monitors climate change.

March was 1.68 degrees Celsius warmer compared to pre-industrial times, i.e. the years 1850–1900.

Deputy director of the service by Samantha Burgess according to him, the previous March heat record was exceeded by only one-tenth of a degree, but according to him, the longer-term trend is more alarming.

The 12-month period ending at the end of March was the hottest year in the history of measurements, which was 1.58 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times.

“In reality, we are extremely close and we are already living in debt,” Burgess told news agency AFP.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that global warming will likely rise above the critical 1.5 degree limit permanently in the early part of the next decade.

Although the data used by Copernicus has only been collected since 1940, conclusions can be made about the temperatures of earlier times, for example, based on ice core samples and annual logs of trees.

“We know that our lifetime is now probably the warmest in 100,000 years,” Burgess said.

The new sea temperature record measured in February was also broken in March.