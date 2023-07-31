The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment revealed the launch of the “Jassas” system to monitor and track technical malfunctions of its digital services through artificial intelligence, which was developed by a team of Emirati citizens from the information technology management experts in the ministry. The system will also develop itself to be able to solve technical faults automatically and without human intervention in the future.

The JASAS system is one of the artificial intelligence systems, which works on automatic investigation and detection of technical faults that may encounter the customers of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

The importance of the system lies in monitoring technical malfunctions as soon as they occur and informing the specialists in the Information Technology Department in the Ministry in order to address them, which saves more time and effort in reporting and resolving these malfunctions proactively, as the number of transactions is not less than 200,000 applications annually.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, said: “The JASAS system reflects the ministry’s keenness to develop and adopt the latest modern technologies in the field of artificial intelligence in order to keep pace with global technological developments in this promising field with the aim of improving the customer experience, which also contributes In supporting the digital transformation of government services in the UAE and moving them to another level of development, speed, efficiency and flexibility.

He added: “We are keen to provide technical and technological experiences in various fields of environmental and climate work, because modern technologies are one of the most important solutions to enhance sustainability and preserve natural resources from waste. The development of the JASAS system by a group of national experts also reflects our ability to keep pace with global developments in In the coming period, we aspire to generalize our experience by sharing our expertise with various federal and government agencies within the country.”

In turn, the Director of the Information Technology Department at the Ministry, Dr. Amna Abdul Rahman Al Hosani, stated that the Ministry provides more than 100 digital services across all platforms, noting that checking and testing each of the functions of these services manually requires several resources to ensure their continuous availability.

She added: “To meet this challenge, the Information Technology Department worked on developing an artificial intelligence (JASAS) system for early detection of faults that may encounter services by developing an innovative tool that provides comprehensive survey results, evaluates jobs, and confirms quality assurance without human intervention, including: It ensures that all digital services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through a dashboard on the status of services, and are characterized by low cost, scalability and business needs.”

Al Hosani indicated that in order to achieve better results, the Ministry is working to raise the level of functional examination and testing through the use of the deep machine learning feature, to enable significantly improved results. In addition, the ministry aims to extend this approach to all other systems used in it.

The accuracy of the “JASAS” system is more than 90%, and the system is scheduled to continue to develop itself through deep learning, so that the system – during the next stage – learns and develops its capabilities by means of what is known as “generative artificial intelligence”, not only in monitoring, tracking and reporting faults. technology, and even upgrading the capabilities of the system and solving those technical faults automatically and without any human intervention. In order to provide the “Jassas” system with a pioneering experience for users in resolving faults in real time, and maximizing their benefit from the ministry’s services now and in the future.