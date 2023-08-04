Electoral political polls today August 4, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Italians increasingly pessimistic about the climate: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by theKnown Institute for the newspaper The Republic.

According to the survey, in fact, 72% of the sample “declares to be pessimistic about the future and is convinced that the environmental situation will worsen in the coming years”.

Pessimism increases among young people, reaching 79 per cent, while it decreases, albeit reaching high percentages, with increasing age, ie 65% among adults and 60% among the elderly.

18% of those interviewed, on the other hand, deny that climate change is taking place in Italy. Furthermore, 61 percent do not give responsibility to individual countries or governments but believe that everyone is to blame.

The opinion on the priorities that the Meloni government should address is different. On the climate issue as one of the main points on which the executive should work, the Italians split in half.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.