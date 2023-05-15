The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issued Decision No. (138) of 2023 regarding regulating the circulation of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in the country, with the aim of regulating their circulation and preventing their release into the atmosphere, based on its responsibility to find solutions and impose regulations and regulations to limit climate changes and improve air quality. Preserving the environment.

The decision comes within the framework of the Year of Sustainability and within the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year, as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), known as refrigerants, are one of the types of greenhouse gases that contribute to the exacerbation of global warming. and impact on the ozone layer. Therefore, the decision contributes to the UAE’s fulfillment of its obligations towards climate change and the reduction of harmful emissions.

The provisions of this decision apply in the UAE, including all free zones, and to all facilities and activities related to HFCs. According to the decision, facilities must comply with a number of procedures, namely, registration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment by attaching the commercial or industrial license of the facility, the warehouse license, the annual quantities imported of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) during the last three years, as well as obtaining a permit from the ministry. To manufacture, import, export, re-export or transit HFCs or materials recycled or reclaimed from HFCs after obtaining approvals from local authorities.

Also, according to the decision, facilities must submit quarterly statements to the Ministry of the sold, used, and remaining quantities of HFCs, as well as obtain prior approval from the competent authority when disposing of HFC waste, devices, and equipment that contain it, and in the event of cross-border disposal, consideration must be taken. Taking into account the obligations of States Parties under the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and Their Disposal.

The decision comes within the framework of the UAE’s fulfillment of its obligations under the Vienna Convention and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer and the decisions of the Conferences of the States Parties since its accession to the Convention in 1989 AD and the Protocol in 1990. The UAE is among the first countries to join the Convention to rehabilitate the ozone layer and restore its ability to Providing protection from ultraviolet radiation harmful to human health and the environment.

It should be noted that cooling systems are responsible for 7% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and their emissions are expected to increase significantly by 2050 due to the rise in average global temperatures.

The procedures, according to the new law, focused on setting legislation and controls for regulating the circulation of substances that deplete the ozone layer, and the control procedures for the movement of import and export of these substances. The UAE was able, through purely self-efforts, to fulfill its commitments to achieve a total ban on CFCs and halons within the time frame set in 2010.

The country is also working to phase out hydrochlorofluorocarbons, according to the rates and timeframes specified in the decision of the Nineteenth Meeting of the Parties, leading to the date of their total ban in 2040.