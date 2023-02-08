Climate change and antimicrobial resistance are two of the biggest threats to global health, according to a new report from the United Nations Environment Program.

The report, titled “Bracing for Superbugs,” highlights the role of climate change and other environmental factors contributing to the rise of antimicrobial resistance. It was announced Tuesday at the Sixth Meeting of the Global Leaders Group on Antimicrobial Resistance in Barbados.

Antimicrobial resistance or AMR occurs when germs such as bacteria, viruses and fungi develop the ability to defeat drugs designed to kill them.

“The development and spread of AMR means that antimicrobials used to prevent and treat infections in humans, animals and plants may become ineffective, with modern medicine no longer able to treat even mild infections,” the Program said. Environment Agency in a press release.

Approximately 5 million deaths worldwide were associated with antimicrobial resistance in 2019, and the annual number is expected to rise to 10 million by 2050 if measures are not taken to stop the spread of antimicrobial resistance, according to the report.

In the United States, there are nearly 3 million antimicrobial-resistant infections each year, and more than 35,000 people die as a result, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Antimicrobials are commonly used in cleaning products, plant pesticides and medicines to kill and prevent the spread of germs between people, animals and crops.

Drug resistance can develop naturally, but experts say the overuse of antimicrobials in people, animals and food production has accelerated the process. The microorganisms that survive these chemicals are stronger and more powerful, and they can spread their drug-resistant genes to germs that have never been exposed to antimicrobials.

Until now, the focus has been on antimicrobial overuse, but experts say there is growing evidence that environmental factors play a significant role in the development, transmission and spread of antimicrobial resistance.

“Climate change, pollution, changes in our weather patterns, more rainfall, cities and urban areas that are more compact and dense – all of these make it easier for antibiotic resistance to spread. And I’m sure this is only going to increase over time unless we take relatively drastic measures to contain this,” said Dr. Scott Roberts, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Medicine who was not involved with the new UN report. .

Climate change and antimicrobial resistance

The climate crisis exacerbates antimicrobial resistance in several ways. Research has shown that rising temperatures increase both the rate of bacterial growth and the rate of spread of antibiotic-resistant genes among microorganisms.

“As we get more extreme weather, especially as it warms up, the gradients that drive the evolution of resistance are really going to accelerate. Therefore, by containing temperature increases and reducing extreme events, we can fundamentally reduce the likelihood of developing new resistance,” said Dr. David Graham, professor of ecosystem engineering at the University of Newcastle and one of the UN report’s authors, at a press conference ahead of the report’s launch.

Experts also say that severe flooding as a result of climate change could lead to overcrowded conditions, poor sanitation and increased pollution, which are known to increase infection rates and antimicrobial resistance as human waste, heavy metals and other pollutants in the water create favorable conditions for insects. to develop resistance.

“The same factors that cause environmental degradation are making the problem of antimicrobial resistance worse. The impacts of antimicrobial resistance can destroy our health and food systems,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme, at the press conference.

Making diseases harder to treat

Environmental pressures are creating insects that thrive on the human body, which experts say is unusual for some species.

“There is a hypothesis from a prominent mycologist who suggests that the reason the body temperature is 98.6 is because that is the temperature at which fungi cannot grow as well. And so now we’re seeing Candida auris and some of the other new microbes that have come out that actually grow really well – even at 98.6 degrees in the human body. And so I think climate change, really selecting for these organisms to adapt to a warmer climate, is going to increase the chances that there will be infection in humans,” Roberts said.

These opportunistic infections compromise medical advances such as joint replacements, organ transplants and chemotherapy – procedures in which patients are at significant risk of infection and require effective antibiotics.

Drug-resistant infections can make treatment difficult or even impossible. Roberts says resorting to “last minute treatments” “is never a good patient-level scenario because there are reasons we don’t use them early,” such as toxicity and organ failure.

“When someone has a drug-resistant bacteria or fungus and we really need to rely on one of these last-line antibiotics, it’s often a challenge to treat early on. And so patients really don’t do as well as a result,” he said. “In rare circumstances, we are completely out of options, and in that case, there’s really nothing we can do. Fortunately, these cases remain quite rare, but I am sure that with this growing problem of antibiotic resistance, we will see this frequency increase over time.”

Actions to combat antimicrobial resistance

Experts say that both climate change and antimicrobial resistance have been exacerbated and could be ameliorated by human actions. A critical step is to limit the overuse and misuse of antibiotics.

“Antibiotics and antifungals do not work on viruses such as colds and flu. These drugs save lives. But whenever they are used, they can lead to side effects and antimicrobial resistance,” wrote the authors of the UN report.

The authors also emphasize that the health of people, animals, plants and the environment are closely linked and interdependent, and urge governments to identify policies to limit the use of antibiotics in agriculture and reduce environmental pollution.

Finally, experts say, measures to reduce climate change are measures to limit antimicrobial resistance.

“Whatever we can do on an individual level to reduce the impact of climate change actually only makes this problem worse, as does pollution and urbanization in dense and crowded areas. Although I know from an individual level that it’s a hard thing to change,” said Roberts.