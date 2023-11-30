The 90% of Italians believe that climate change represents a serious threat to the entire world, especially for the global health of individuals. This is one of the data that emerged from the research carried out by Ipsos for Amref Italia to investigate Italians’ perception of climate change and its impact on health in Africa and around the world. The third edition of the survey “Africa and health: the opinion of Italians” was conducted in view of the first Health Day within Cop28 (Dubai, Sunday 3 December), which will see the participation of Health Ministers from all over the World to talk about the topic of global health in relation to climate change and at which Amref will be present as spokesperson for the needs of the African continent.

What worries you most?

The manifestation of climate change that will have the worst consequences on our planet, according to those interviewed, is represented by the increase in heat waves and rising temperatures (46%); the same concern poured on our country last year was 12 percentage points less. In second place – among the threats to the planet – the increase in drought and the decrease in water availability (44%) followed by the decrease in food availability due to impacts on agriculture (37%) and the increase in floods (33%).

The causes of climate change put the health of citizens around the world at great risk for 69% of those interviewed. If African citizens are very at risk for 68% of the respondents in the sample, at the level of European citizens, including Italians, the maximum concern threshold drops slightly (65%). The problems linked to climate change are often associated with direct human activity (86%) which risks having gone too far and for which today the world population finds itself paying the consequences of not having implemented effective and timely solutions to deal with climate change time: 6 out of 10 people believe that it is now too late to implement decisive measures for climate change.

33% are instead convinced that there is exaggerated alarmism regarding climate change and the situation is not that serious. Health problems have no borders and middle- and high-income countries should contribute more to try to protect the health of low-income countries. This is the opinion of 68% of this year’s interviewees, in line with the data for 2022 and 2021. 84% of the sample believes that their health is linked to that of citizens in the rest of the world, while this drops to 79 % of those who believe their health is linked to that of African citizens.

Supporting the health of citizens of low-income countries therefore means, indirectly, also supporting the health of their own citizens as they are closely related. For survey participants, the main perceived threats to the health of European citizens are represented by chronic diseases (45%), economic crisis (33%) and only 26% by the effects of climate change. The main threats perceived for the health of African citizens are represented by infectious diseases (56% of which only 7% are represented by the Covid19 pandemic), living conditions (52%) and the poor availability of healthcare facilities and workers ( 41%).

“We have a duty to respond to those who say it is too late to do anything. It’s true, the health of the planet is at risk. Climate change and the onset of new infectious diseases threaten it” declares the director of Amref Italia, Guglielmo Micucci, who continues “In the last ten years, according to the World Health Organization, there has been a 63% increase in infectious diseases transmitted between animals and humans. While waiting to discover the new frontiers of artificial intelligence, these data show us that we must trust the scientific community, which tells us that human health can no longer ignore the health of the environment and animals”.

“You see malaria – transmitted by mosquitoes – which, due to climate change, could intensify and re-emerge in regions where it had been eliminated. 96% of malaria deaths in 2021 were in Africa, 80% of them were children. Faced with current diseases and the threat of future ones, we have a duty to believe that it is never too late. For this reason, Amref’s work will be to bring Africa’s demands to Cop28 and, in Italy, to reiterate that health and the environment can no longer travel on separate paths. To reiterate that it is false and harmful to think that human health comes first and above everything. That there is only one health and that it does not even look at borders” concludes Micucci.