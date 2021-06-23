M.or heat waves, more hunger, flooded coastal towns, species extinction – failure to meet the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement has “irreversible effects on people and ecological systems” according to the IPCC. In the draft of a comprehensive IPCC report, which is available to the AFP news agency, the experts assume that global warming by two degrees would also expose 420 million people to the risk of heat waves.

In addition, the draft report sees an additional risk of hunger for eight to 80 million people by 2050. The extent of this risk depends on the development of greenhouse gas emissions, the draft goes on to say.

Human greatest sufferer of the self-inflicted crisis

According to the draft report, the collapse of entire ecosystems, water and food shortages and diseases as a consequence of global warming will increase ever faster in the coming decades – even if people manage to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. In the end, humans are the greatest sufferers of the crisis that they have caused themselves.

“Life on earth can recover from a drastic climate change by spawning new species and creating new ecosystems,” states the 137-page technical summary of the draft report. “People can’t do that.”

The earth has warmed up by 1.1 degrees since the pre-industrial age. The Paris Agreement aims to limit warming to well below two degrees, but if possible 1.5 degrees.

Even for a warming of two degrees, the IPCC draft report shows serious global consequences for humans and nature. Currently, however, the earth is even heading for a warming of around three degrees.

In the past 30 years, climate change has already caused global harvests to decline by four to ten percent – the decline is even more pronounced in Africa and South America. According to the IPCC experts, the world is ill-prepared for the further changes that are to come.

“The worst is yet to come and will affect the lives of our children and grandchildren much more than ours,” states the IPCC paper. By 2050, if the global temperature rises by 1.5 degrees, around 350 million inhabitants of metropolitan areas will suffer from water shortages due to severe droughts. With a two-degree warming, there would be 410 million people affected.

Coastal cities are moving to the “front line” of the climate crisis because they are hit more and more frequently by storms, which are even more dangerous due to rising sea levels. “The current state of adaptation will be inadequate to address future climate risks,” says the draft report.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, poor countries are particularly hard hit by the effects of the climate. But Europe will also feel the consequences: the damage caused by floods there would increase significantly by the end of the century, even with a high degree of adaptation measures, predict the report authors on the basis of international studies.

The number of people in Europe with a high climate-related risk of death would therefore be three times as high with a global warming of three degrees as it would with 1.5 degrees, especially in Central and Southern Europe. In addition, according to the IPCC, Europe is likely to face more people seeking help from Africa and an increasing number of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and zika.

According to the report, climate protection could save mankind from extinction

In addition, the draft report points to the risk that so-called tipping points could be reached, from which a massive acceleration of climate change can no longer be stopped – for example, due to the melting of the ice sheet in Greenland and West Antarctica.

Nonetheless, the report authors emphasize that every “fraction of a degree of warming” counts. Climate protection measures paid off, especially in the second half of the century, and could save mankind from extinction.

It is necessary that individuals, communities, companies and governments now follow a concept of “climate justice”, warn the report authors in their draft. “We have to redefine our way of life and our consumption.”

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) evaluates scientific studies on climate change for decision-makers around the world and formulates conclusions to guide action for its 195 member states. The 4,000-page draft report is the preliminary results of the IPCC Working Group II, which sheds light on the consequences of global warming.

The final version of the report, on which more than 700 experts are working, is not expected to be published before February. Before that, the UN biodiversity summit will take place in October and the UN climate conference in November.