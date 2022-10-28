The repercussions of climate change are intensifying throughout the world, while the international community is still a long way from achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement and has no credible route to contain the global warming to the agreed maximum of 1.5 °C, warns the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

In the report on the “Emissions Gap 2022: The window is closing”, presented this Thursday, indicates that the lack of progress has the world hurtling towards a temperature increase well above the goal.

“If not intensified, the policies currently in force lead the planet to an increase in global warming of 2.8 °C”, alert.

The commitment to strengthen the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), adopted in the Glasgow climate summit (COP26) last year, he notes, recorded “woefully insufficient” progress.

“The CDN presented from the COP26 they represent a reduction of just 0.5 gigatons of CO2 equivalent of greenhouse gases (GtCO2e), less than one percent of global emissions projected for 2030,” he details.

Although most members of the Group of 20 (G20)including Mexico, have begun to implement measures to meet their new goals, he points out, that group of nations will hardly meet their promises by 2030 if they do not intensify their actions.

To meet the objectives of Paris Agreement, stresses, the entire world needs to reduce greenhouse gases in ways never seen before over the next eight years.

Conditional or unconditional contributions to Nationally Determined Contributions are estimated to reduce global emissions in 2030 by 5 percent and 10 percent, respectively, compared to emissions based on currently in place policies.

“To come up with a least cost path to limit the global warming at 2°C and 1.5°C, these emission reduction percentages should reach 30 and 45 percent, respectively.”

And furthermore, it says, emissions must continue to decline rapidly after 2030 to avoid depleting the remaining atmospheric carbon budget.

UNEP emphasizes that transformations towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions greenhouse effect they are already underway in the electricity supply, industry, transport and construction sectors, but, he stresses, much faster progress is needed.

“Electricity supply is the sector with the greatest progress achieved, since the costs of electricity produced with renewable sources such as wind and sunlight have been drastically reduced, but there are still obstacles to guarantee a just transition and universal access to electricity. energy,” he says.

