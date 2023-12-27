Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Despite the Horn of Africa's low contribution to carbon and greenhouse gas emissions, it is the most affected by climate change, the repercussions of which have multiplied in recent years and affected the lives of millions of people globally, and in that region in particular, which includes 7 countries: Ethiopia, Eritrea, Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, and South Sudan.

According to international reports and research studies, the effects of climate change on the Horn of Africa vary, ranging from rainfall, high temperatures, and drought waves, which threatens lives and livelihoods, including millions of refugees and internally displaced people, in addition to its impact on security and peace in that region.

A report by the United Nations World Food Program stated that the number of people threatened by famine in the Horn of Africa region has increased to more than 22 million people due to drought, in addition to recording more than 7.5 million cases of internal displacement due to disasters on the African continent.

Drought is the most serious repercussions of climate change in the region, as the United Nations explained that “the absence of rainfall for the fourth consecutive season since the end of 2020 has exacerbated the worst drought in 40 years, led to the death of millions of livestock and destroyed crops.”

Long droughts led to the internal displacement of about two million people in Ethiopia and Somalia, and millions of refugees crossed the borders from Somalia and South Sudan into drought-stricken areas in Kenya and Ethiopia, in addition to another 3.3 million people affected by the effects of drought.

For his part, professor of water resources and climate expert, Dr. Osama Salam, said that climate change greatly affects the Horn of Africa region, especially prolonged droughts, adding that in recent years the region has witnessed the worst droughts in decades, which has led to severe food and water shortages. Causing the displacement of millions of people.

Salam explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that rural communities in the Horn of Africa region depend on rain-fed agriculture as a primary source of food and water, and as rainfall decreases, agricultural productivity decreases, leading to food and water shortages.

The second effect, according to Salam, is displacement, as millions of people in the Horn of Africa region are forced to flee their homes due to lack of food and water, and this has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Exceptional dryness

Dr. Muhammad Ali Fahim, professor of climate change, says that the Horn of Africa region is witnessing record waves of drought due to an unprecedented lack of rain and record highs in temperature, which are climatic manifestations linked to climate change.

Fahim explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the current situation is classified as an “exceptional drought,” which is the fourth and final warning level on the American classification scale, adding that this situation was unlikely in the past, but there is a 5% chance that it will be repeated annually now.