The small, flatly domed island rises from the cold polar sea. The green of the treeless tundra is dull, the most striking splashes of color are the few painted wooden houses that stand in a row on the headland near the former harbor. A lot of pale driftwood washes up on the coast of the former whaling settlement on Herschel Island from the nearby Mackenzie River. The river supplies valuable nutrients to the Beaufort Sea, which is part of the Arctic Ocean in the north of the Canadian province of Yukon – which makes this sea an interesting whale area.