An experiment conducted with volunteer “climatonauts” analyzes physical, psychological and social reactions. Interview with Margaux Romand-Monnier, scientific director of the Human Adaptation Institute

One way or another it will have to adapt to rising temperatures and the turbulence they will bring to the atmosphere in the coming years. Adaptation is the key word. A adaptation not only physical, but also psychological and social. A new area of ​​research that someone has already begun to explore, not only in laboratories, but directly on the field.

The project is doing theHuman Adaptation Institutefounded by the French-Swiss researcher Christian Clot, through the project Deep Climate. Ten women and ten men aged between 25 and 52 left on May 16 to spend a few weeks in an earth furnace, the Néfoud desert, Arabiaan expanse of rocks and sands, where the t

average daytime temperature is 40 degrees in the shade, and that night never drops below 30 degrees

. A situation that could also represent a not distant future in Europe, and to which the human organism finds it very difficult to get used to, not only from a physical point of view, but also psychological and relational. See also Artificial intelligence in healthcare: what are the applications, the risks, the ethical implications and the social impact

The shipment The expedition of these “climatonauts” in Arabia is the third, after a first expedition that ventured into the humid heat in the equatorial forest of Guayana and in the frost of the lands beyond the Finnish Arctic Circle.

Health Courier interviewed Margaux Romand-Monnier, scientific director of the Human Adaptation Institute. «Among the 10 areas of interest of scientific research of the protocol Deep Climateparticular attention is paid to thepsychological adaptationmainly studied through questionnaires that participants answer on a daily or weekly basis, which they explore emotional state, level of fatigue, modality of climatic perception. This will enrich our understanding of adaptive processes and other factors under study, such as cognition and sensory processes. The data analysis of the first two expeditions has begun and we hope to be able to share the results soon».

Different impact During the first days of the group’s stay in the Arabian desert, Margaux Romand-Monnier stayed with the climatonauts and was therefore already able to observe the initial psychological and behavioral reactions. «It must be said immediately that there is one great variability inter-individual within the group once exposed to extreme weather conditions: land people are not all impacted in the same way, and it is not yet possible to define precisely which factors can explain this variability. They will probably be there basic physical condition, the level of fatigue, the emotional state, the type of experiences already made, which may explain the variability already observed during the first few days. Each of these variables helps determine what the level of adaptation will be throughout the 40-day exposure period. See also Lubrano (Sir), '60% rheumatic patients need assistance every day'

Group support «What I have been able to observe – continues Romand-Monnier – is that, when some of the climatonauts were greatly affected by the climate to which they were exposed, the role of the group was particularly important. There is a tendency to make friends and solidarity, as well as a great willingness to collaborate already in the early days, when everyone has to find their place. Group support is crucial for the most affected members. The sociometric data collected in each of the exhibitions held so far will allow us to draw up a real cartography of group dynamics in the course of adaptation to these climates, and to represent the individual dynamics according to the impact of the climate on each person».

Protected from La Niña but now El Niño is scary According to a recent update of the World Meteorological Organization, temperatures over the next five years global will reach record levelsboth because of the greenhouse gases produced by man that trap heat, and as a result of the affirmation of the natural phenomenon called El Niño. Between 2023 and 2027, it expects, with almost a 70 per cent probability, an increase of more than one and a half degrees above pre-industrial levels for at least a year. And there’s a 98 percent chance that at least one of the next five years, and the five years combined, will be the warmest ever. The climatic situation has been able to benefit in the past three years from the influence of a natural phenomenon opposite to El Niño, called La Niñathat has a temperature-calming action. But La Niña is sold out in March 2023 leaving the field free to its opposite, which will make its action felt especially starting from 2024.

