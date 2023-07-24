Climate change, how to survive 50 degrees of heat

Is it possible to live or at least survive in 122 degrees Fahrenheit, the equivalent of our 50 degrees? Almost 5 million inhabitants (including the metropolitan area of ​​Maricopa County) have been asking for it for a month of Phoenix, capital of Arizona the fifth most populous city in the United States.



The city in fact, where the most popular tourist attraction is the Desert Botanical Garden (a cactus garden), for more than 20 days it has averaged temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit (about 44 degrees) for more than 20 consecutive days with peaks at 122 (50). How not to risk dying in such an environment, to which the Arabs in Dubai are perhaps accustomed? Also because the body rebels and the lips get chapped, the mouth gets dry, and the skin too. Headaches are frequent. Even the cell phone has difficulty recharging. The City has created a dedicated emergency office, the Heat Mitigation and Response Department. All the news repeat obvious things like drinking lots of water, staying in cool places and possibly not going out.

