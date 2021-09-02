fromDominik Jahn conclude

Stuttgart and climate change: climate forecasts for Germany’s major cities are tough. This is how those responsible react.

It was worst summer in years. Not only Baden-Württemberg and its state capital Stuttgart had to struggle with plenty of rain, the supposedly warmest season of the year also fell into the water for the rest of Germany. With a view to climate change, there is now from German Weather Service (DWD) a hot climate forecast for the future.

As the Stuttgart news In a current report (article behind the payment barrier), the record-breaking summer from 2003 showed how dangerous extreme temperatures can be for people. According to a statistical analysis by climate researchers, 8,000 people died in Germany alone.

Stuttgart threatens hellish heat: Climate change is driving up temperatures

Cities in particular were affected by the hellish heat. The problem: Due to the dense development and the few areas with plants and water, cities like Stuttgart heat up even more and find it difficult to cool down during the night. As the DWD published in a study, the state capital of Baden-Württemberg had 28 hot days in 2003. At this point the temperature rose to over 30 degrees.

And the list of such hot days continues for Stuttgart. In 2015, according to the DWD results, it was 27 days. At one point the temperature even exceeded 38.8 degrees – a record since weather statistics began. In 2018, the city then recorded 29 hot days – also a record.

The summer of 2021 will fall sharply. There have been four hot days. A fact that might not happen again in the future. If the climate forecasts of the weather experts are correct, it will be uncomfortable in Stuttgart. From 2050 there is a risk of over 30 degrees for 70 days per year. A study by the German Meteorological Service and the state environmental authorities from 2017 shows the coming hot days in hell.

Stuttgart has a boiler problem: That’s how the expert explains it

Compared to the Stuttgart news the Freiburg DWD meteorologist Andreas Matzarakis talks about other heated problems and explains that “especially in cities, the number of tropical nights on which the temperature does not drop below 20 degrees is increasing”.

German Weather Service (DWD) The German Weather Service (DWD) is a higher federal authority based in Offenbach am Main, Hesse. His work is part of the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure. This authority is the national civil meteorological service of the Federal Republic of Germany. Its task is to provide meteorological services (weather forecast) for the general public or individual users.

Stuttgart is already one of the warmest of the major cities in Germany. The special boiler location ensures the high temperatures. In the DWD report from 2003 it says: “The Stuttgart basin is the warmest and driest part of the Neckar basin. The low wind speed due to the basin location promotes the formation of local, thermally induced wind systems, which play an important role in the ventilation of the city. ” In comparison, Berlin will only have 20 hot days per year from 2050 onwards.

Climate change and the solutions for Stuttgart

One does not want to surrender to the impending heat in Stuttgart completely helplessly. As the city writes on its website, a lot has already been started and “Always works on existing or new concepts and projects – such as the climate protection concept (KLIKS) or the Stuttgart climate change adaptation concept (KLIMAKS).”

Concrete measures by the city of Stuttgart:

Preserve and enlarge green spaces

structural measures in urban buildings

Traffic green, green light rail tracks, green roofs

Secure fresh air corridors and air exchange channels

Building on the German government's strategy to adapt to climate change, the City of Stuttgart's KLIMAKS concept includes around 50 measures that are intended for the state capital of Baden-Württemberg were specified. Focus: "The focus is on dealing with increasing thermal loads, but also adapting to the increase in the frequency of strong wind events".

