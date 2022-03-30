Climate change Heavy rains melt northern permafrost experiment – risk of warming vicious circle

“Somehow you get used to these alarming discoveries,” the climate researcher ponders. The pandemic and the war in Ukraine are hampering research in an area of ​​permafrost important for climate change.

Rainfall growth could be devastating for Siberian permafrost, predict researchers at Wageningen University in the Netherlands and the Russian Academy of Sciences predict. A single wet summer will accelerate the melting of frozen ground for years to come.

The conclusion was prompted by a study conducted with sprinklers in Yakutia, Northeast Siberia. In the spring of 2018, researchers installed pumps in the test areas that splashed a hundred millimeters of water onto the tundra over the summer.

Number of pwas planned to correspond to a particularly rainy year in 2011.

During the summer, the permafrost of irrigated tundra patches melted about a third deeper than that of the control patches left alone.

To the surprise of the researchers, the impact did not last one summer. Although the sprinklers were only in use one summer, the frost on the irrigated soil melted deeper than normal for the next two years as well.

The effect of rain on the melting of permafrost was thus greater and lasted longer than expected. As rainfall in the Arctic increases, permafrost is likely to melt faster than temperature alone would suggest.

The study was recently published Nature Communications magazine.

Ikiroudan monitoring melting is not a side issue but essential to keeping the climate crisis under control.

An enormous amount of carbon is stored in the frozen land of the Arctic. When ice melts, some of the carbon escapes as greenhouse gases into the air, as does the powerful greenhouse gas methane.

Melting is, of course, affected by temperatures that rise in the Arctic more than twice as fast as the global average.

As the climate warms, extreme weather becomes more common. In addition to heavy rainfall, wildfires and landslides, for example, can release significant amounts of greenhouse gases in a short period of time.

However, such local effects are very difficult to take into account in climate models. That is why a team of researchers is exploring them in a practical way, as in Yakutia.

At worst, warming permafrost can lead to a vicious circle. Melting releases greenhouse gases from the soil that raise the temperature and precipitation, which again increases melting and so on.

In climate science, the phenomenon is called positive feedback.

“ “The melting of permafrost is a greater risk than most people or politicians realize.”

“Positivity” is as unfortunate in this context as in the corona test.

International Panel on Climate Change IPCC estimates that up to 240 billion tonnes of carbon could escape permafrost by 2100.

For comparison: the combined annual emissions of the world’s countries fossil fuels and cement are currently in the order of 35 billion tonnes.

The increase can be said to be significant.

“When you think about permafrost and climate change all day long, you somehow get used to these alarming discoveries,” says the climate researcher. Rúna Magnússon, whose dissertation was related to irrigation research. He is a researcher at the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands.

“But it’s true that permafrost is more at risk than most people or politicians realize.”

Researcher Rúna Magnússon in Siberia on permafrost. The average annual temperature in the area is 13 degrees below zero. Frost usually melts to a depth of only 40 to 50 centimeters.

Ikiroudan unpredictable feedbacks such as melting increase the risk of global warming above climate safety limits before emissions are controlled. This is how the study was evaluated by the US Academy of Sciences Pnasin.

In addition to the effects on the planet, melting is causing great local damage.

In the tundra of north-eastern Siberia, everything is built on permafrost, both homes and industrial plants.

“It’s important to note that the infrastructure for fossil fuels and other environmentally hazardous substances is also built on ice.”

The failure of frost under oil pipelines could cause a major environmental disaster in a sensitive Arctic region.

Scientists modeled heavy rains by spraying water.

How would the earth then be kept in the ice and coal underground?

“Ongoing research in the Czech Republic has shown that grazing animals thin out the snow layer and help permafrost stay cold by exposing it to winter frosts,” says Magnússon.

He also refers to the fairly well-known internationally Pleistocene Park project. It seeks to mimic the glacial ecosystem by adding horses, viscera and other large animals to the landscape.

The satellite image shows what it is like in the north of the Eastern Siberian Sea in June. Melting has revealed thermokars, which are mounds and depressions resulting from the melting of permafrost. The water heats the permafrost underneath.

Problem is that the permafrost area is enormous. It covers more than a tenth of the planet’s land area.

The scale of any local measure should be dizzyingly large to have an impact.

“Slowing down global warming is still the best option,” says Magnússon.

Oil, natural gas and coal should therefore be left underground in Siberia and elsewhere.

“ The rift between Russia and the West is therefore scientifically destructive, among other things.

Research however, ended like a wall. In 2020 and 2021, a corona pandemic prevented Dutch researchers from entering the test areas. Russian partners measured the frost border, but no other monitoring was done.

“So we don’t know how the irrigation experiments affected the vegetation or whether the plots began to develop swamps,” says Magnússon.

Next summer, researchers were supposed to finally get to the tundra, but the opposite happened.

Next, due to the war in Ukraine, Dutch universities froze all cooperation with Russian research institutes. No more visas, work permits and other necessities.

The rift between Russia and the West is therefore scientifically destructive, among other things.

“In addition to the irrigation study, we had other important experiments and follow-up studies underway. Valuable material is likely to be lost permanently. In the longer term, I am concerned that Russian researchers will be completely isolated. They have a lot of valuable information. ”

Magnússon emphasizes that the distress of the Ukrainians is certainly more relevant to the research community.

The permafrost is not visible from the surface of the earth, but on the shores of the lake it can be exposed in places.

Siberia is closed to Dutch researchers, so they make new plans. Permafrost can also be studied elsewhere.

New terrain sites are currently being searched for to supplement the missed experiment.

An important factor to be determined in the future is how much the sensitivity of permafrost to rain and other extremes varies in different areas. Then more accurate estimates of the melting rate in different climate scenarios can be made.

Magnússon does not want to know if the calculations are correct.

“I support the precautionary principle. It would be better if we didn’t have to learn by heel exactly how much carbon can be released from permafrost. ”

