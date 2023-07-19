Climate change | Heat waves in southern Europe may lead to a vicious cycle of soil warming

According to the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, a new warm air mass is moving over southern Europe at the beginning of next week.

Southern Europe there is no end in sight to the series of heat waves, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Ville Siiskonen.

Southern Europe was first affected by the heat wave Kerberos, now Kharon. According to Siiskonen, during the next few days the warmest air mass will extend from the eastern part of Spain over Sardinia to the southern parts of Italy.

Authorities warn of high temperature on Wednesday in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Spain, Italy, Austria, Croatia, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Portugal, France, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland and Hungary.

Meteorology the facility looks at the southern European temperatures from a high point. At a height of one and a half kilometers above the ground, the temperature of the air mass in the Mediterranean region is at its highest on Thursday at 27–28 degrees.

“If such a temperature were at the latitude of Finland, you could add 15-16 degrees on top of that, and you would get a temperature at the level of the earth’s surface,” explains Siiskonen.

Although the memory rule mentioned by Siiskonen varies by region, in Southern Europe the temperature at ground level can reach 40 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

In Catalonia, the temperature rose above 42 degrees in several cities on Tuesday. In the picture, the main street of Barcelona, ​​La Rambla.

On the weekend the warm air mass seems to remain further south on the African side of the Mediterranean. However, the forecast of the Finnish Meteorological Institute says that the next warm air mass will move to the same areas at the beginning of next week.

“There is some uncertainty in the forecasts, but no real relief is visible in the forecast models. No rain is expected,” says Siiskonen.

World Meteorological Organization WMO told also on Tuesday, that there will be no respite from the heat in the coming days. According to the WMO, it is possible that the heat wave will continue until August.

The reason according to studies, is, among other things, the weakening of jet streams due to global warming and becoming more wavy. This makes the big weather farms stay in place longer than before.

According to Siiskonen’s assessment, the predictions of major weather conditions during the heat waves have held up relatively well.

“There has not been a significant low pressure area that would bring rain and move in the Mediterranean area. Uncertainties related to its route have therefore not been seen in the models”.

Siiskonen says that the longer temperatures stay high, the more likely forest fires are.

On Monday, the EU’s Copernicus climate service issued a “very extreme” forest fire warning for parts of Spain and Greece, as well as Italy’s Sicily and Sardinia. In Greece wildfires have been raging for the third day and have destroyed dozens of homes.

If the warming of the earth’s surface continues, it can lead to a kind of vicious circle.

“If there is a lot of water in the soil, part of the energy of the air and solar radiation goes to evaporate the water. If there is no water in it, it goes to heat the surface of the earth, which further raises the temperature of the surface of the earth and the air,” says Siiskonen.

According to Siiskonen, the warming is also influenced by the type of plants in the area, how much water they can take from the soil and how they have adapted to the temperatures.

Local ones According to Siiskonen, heat records are difficult to predict. The WMO said on Tuesday that a temperature of 46.3 degrees was measured in the city of Licata in Sicily on Tuesday. Temperatures above 42 degrees were measured in several cities in Catalonia, Spain.

In France, the municipality of Serralongue, located on the northeastern border with Spain, measured a temperature above 40 degrees for the first time. The previous record from 2012 was 37 degrees.