Climate change Heat wave plaguing India and Pakistan tests human survival limits, residents report ‘hell’ conditions

Experts believe that similar heat waves will be seen more in the coming years.

India and Pakistan has been tormented during April by a record heat wave that has put millions of people at risk of death, experts estimate.

Numerous stories have been written in the international media in recent days about the serious situation in the countries. For example, in the northeastern and central parts of India, a higher average maximum temperature was measured in April than ever before in the history of measurement.

Temperatures above 40 degrees were measured for seven consecutive days in the Indian capital, New Delhi. In Pakistan, Sindh province has measured its highest temperature above 47 degrees.

Read more: An exceptional heat wave plagues India and Pakistan – more than a billion people at risk

Dried river in New Delhi, India.

Experts according to the heat wave is the result of climate change. An IPCC expert from the International Panel on Climate Change interviewed by CNN Chandni Singh says India is expected to be one of the worst affected by climate change.

“This is an unprecedented heat wave. This has been predicted by experts and will have a significant impact on human health, ”says Singh.

“Man can only adapt to a certain limit. This heat wave is testing the limits of human survival. ”

Decision-makers in both countries have also expressed serious concerns about the situation. Minister for Climate Change of Pakistan Sherry Rehman comments The Guardianthat the country is suffering from an existential crisis.

Forest fire in the Shimla city area of ​​India.

Heat wave has caused major power outages in both countries, which has led to more depressing conditions for residents due to the lack of means to cool their homes.

A resident of the city of Turbat in Pakistan Nazeer Ahmed describes the current conditions as intolerable in an interview with The Guardian.

“We live in hell,” Ahmed says.

In certain parts of India, schools have been closed due to unsustainable heat, as children are at particular health risks from the heat. The increase in electricity consumption has contributed to dwindling coal reserves. Water reserves are threatening to dry out due to the constant heat.

Hundreds of forest fires have been reported in India in areas that normally have rain, sleet or even snow at this time of year. The glaciers in northern Pakistan are melting at a record rate, with thousands at risk of flooding.

In India in particular, the heat wave has also had a devastating effect on agriculture. At worst, the wheat harvest in some areas has fallen below 50 percent of expectations, further exacerbating fears of a global food shortage. It has been expected in the past that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could lead to a food crisis, as Ukraine is known as Europe’s granary.

People cooling off in the city of Lahore in Pakistan.

In India the heat wave is expected to start fading this week, but experts believe it is likely that similar climate crises will become more common in the coming years.

“Extreme, regular and long periods of heat waves are no longer a risk for the future, they are already here and cannot be avoided,” said an expert interviewed by The Guardian. Abhiyant Tiwari says.

Pakistani Minister Sherry Rehman hopes the situation will be a wake-up call for the international community.

“Climate and weather events are here to stay, and their scale and intensity will only accelerate if international decision-makers don’t act now,” Rehman says.