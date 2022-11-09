Climate change | Heat can kill a hundred thousand people in Europe a year if nothing is done – this is how worrying global warming looks now

According to the European Environment Agency, almost all deaths related to high temperatures are preventable in Europe.

Heat waves could cause 90,000 European deaths every year by the end of the century if the current trend continues, warns the European Environment Agency (EEA). According to the center, the figure is based on a scenario where no adaptation measures are taken and the climate warms by three degrees Celsius by the year 2100.

If warming can be limited to 1.5 degrees, the center estimates annual heat-related deaths to be 30,000.

The countries have committed to keeping warming below 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times. However, based on the current emission trends, the goal is not being reached.

The center says that around 129,000 Europeans have died due to the heat between 1980 and 2020. The number is based on insurance information. Heat waves caused by climate change, an aging population and accelerating urbanization will probably increase the number in the next few years, especially in the southern parts of Europe.

On Monday, the World Health Organization WHO announced that the heat has caused the death of at least 15,000 people in Europe this year.

Read more: WHO: At least 15,000 dead from heatwaves in Europe this year

Expiring June–August of the year was the hottest period in the history of European measurements. The exceptionally high temperatures also caused the worst drought since the Middle Ages.

The EEA points out that in addition to the dangers of heat, climate change could make Europe more vulnerable to infectious diseases such as mosquito-borne malaria and dengue fever. Warming seawater, especially on the Baltic Sea coast, is also more suitable for the bacteria that cause cholera.

The EEA demands, for example, effective health and safety plans, increasing the greenness of cities, modifying working conditions and building planning that takes climate change into account.

“Almost all deaths related to high temperatures are preventable in the European context,” says the center.