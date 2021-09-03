The European Central Bank (ECB) has stepped up pressure on lending institutions to prepare for stress tests in 2022. A future expanded assessment will show how vulnerable the industry is to the risks that climate change entails for their assets. As reported Bloomberg citing sources, the ECB sent out confidential messages to banks, in which it demanded to provide information on the status of portfolios until 2050.

In Europe, politicians expect banks to be key players in the fight against the climate crisis. Credit institutions should give less funds to those who pollute the environment. Companies in the region, unlike those in the US, rely more on bank financing than US businesses, which tend to focus more on capital markets. Banks with carbon-intensive loan portfolios will face higher capital requirements, which could affect their ability to pay dividends.

The stress test that banks will have to pass will assess their exposure to climate change and their readiness to confront it. The results will be displayed as points, which will affect the bank’s capital requirements. The ECB has made it clear that it will begin to assess the climate as any other risk affecting claims on a particular financial institution.

Since, according to the ECB, hardly at least one bank in the eurozone is fully prepared to withstand the risks of the climate crisis, the regulator will get acquainted with the documents provided and send individual feedback to creditors on their plans and recommendations for eliminating deficiencies.

In June, researchers at the Russo Institute released a report that assessed the portfolios of 11 key banks in the European Union. Assets in the fossil fuel-related sectors amounted to € 523 billion – or 95 percent of their total Tier 1 capital base. Such indicators testify to the low resilience of banks to the risks of climate change, since due to the “green” policy, such assets may depreciate.

The acting head of the Office of the Comptroller of the US Currency, Michael Hsu, also said that US regulators would ultimately have to take climate change risks into account in their capital requirements. Risk experts believe that climate change could have a huge impact on the financial system. Trillions of dollars in assets could be wiped out by both physical threats such as rising sea levels and measures to combat global warming.