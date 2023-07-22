Climate change | Graphics show how drastically the climate is warming – “We are living in a time that no one else has ever lived in”

The year 2023 has been exceptionally warm. Experts from the Finnish Meteorological Institute explain what the change in climate and sea temperature means.

Climate change and the El Niño phenomenon have together increased the world’s average temperature both on land and in the sea.

“Southern Europe’s high temperatures are a factor felt by people, societies and nature, which brings climate change and temperature fluctuations to the fore,” says the specialist researcher Heikki Tuomenvirta From the Institute of Meteorology.

The southern and northern hemispheres are different. The southern half has more sea, so it also warms up more slowly, Tuomenvirta says. The average temperature variations in the southern half are smaller than in the northern half.

“The northern hemisphere, on the other hand, has more continents. Temperature fluctuations are greater. The northern hemisphere is also warming faster and more.”

Lower the map image shows the temperature deviation from the average. It illustrates that in the Northern Hemisphere the variation in temperatures is large now in summer, especially in land areas.

The graph shows the average temperature for the years 1979–2000 with a black line. More gray lines have accumulated above than below the black line.

“This tells us that it has been warmer in the 21st century than in previous decades,” says Tuomenvirta.

In addition to climate change, temperatures are currently being raised by the El Niño phenomenon, which can be seen as a warm tongue extending west of Peru. Due to the combined effect, many other sea areas are also currently exceptionally warm.

A tropical weather phenomenon that repeats every 3–7 years and lasts 1–1.5 years.

In the Pacific Ocean, ocean currents in the tropics weaken, as a result of which sea water warms on the west coast of South America and cools off Indonesia.

The phenomenon causes higher than usual air pressure and dry weather off Indonesia and a significant increase in precipitation in the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean.

In the summer months of the Northern Hemisphere, drought and heat weaken the monsoon rains in India, for example.

The weakening of monsoon rains increases the risk of wildfires, causes extremely high temperatures and makes farming significantly more difficult. Source: Foreca’s website

“Regarding the temperature of the sea, every year has gone in a warmer direction due to climate change,” says the research professor Aleksi Nummelin From the Institute of Meteorology.

“Looking at the graph, you can see that the temperature in the North Atlantic is, as it were, a month ahead of last year.”

The North Atlantic is usually at its warmest in August–September.

“If this year’s temperature difference compared to the average temperature remains the same after a month, then we are already at temperatures that have never been before.”

General warming is visible in the Baltic Sea as well as everywhere else, says a researcher at the Institute of Meteorology Simo Siiriä.

However, the Baltic Sea is shallow, so the heat remains in the surface layers of the sea, Nummelin adds.

“In the North Atlantic, temperature deviations can sink to a depth of several kilometers. This will not happen in the Baltic Sea.”

No you should also forget that climate change is not only about the difference from the average temperature.

“One thing is the temperature deviation, but you have to remember that the absolute value of the temperature also matters,” says Nummelin.

“People’s health risks increase as the body’s temperature regulation becomes more difficult, when the air temperature approaches the body’s own temperature.”

According to Nummelin, a similar rule also applies to other biological organisms.

“For example, corals cannot withstand a deviation of more than one degree from the highest annual temperature in the area. For example, in the Caribbean Sea, that temperature is around 28.5 degrees,” says Nummelin.

“There is talk that coral bleaching is happening. In practice, it means that they die,” Siiriä continues.

Coral bleaching is already likely in large areas and, for example, the temperature limit has already been exceeded in the Caribbean Sea, Nummelin and Siiriä say. The information is based on monitoring by NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), the US federal weather and ocean research organization.

Year 2023 will be exceptionally warm.

“We are now living in a time that no one else has ever lived in,” says Nummelin.

“The fact that this year has been so exceptional hardly means that the general trend has become steeper than before.”

According to Nummelin, it can be expected that it will take a few years before the same readings are reached again. However, it cannot be certain how long the current exceptional sea temperature situation will last.

“Heating the cube’s surface water takes significantly more energy than heating the cube’s air. It will take time for the deviation to go away by cooling.”