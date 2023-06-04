Sunday, June 4, 2023
Climate change | General: Travel agencies market their destinations with the old average temperatures

June 4, 2023
According to Yle, travel agencies report average temperatures for destinations they sell that are up to decades old.

The big ones travel agencies market their destinations with average temperatures that are even decades old, says Over.

For example, the largest tour operator in Finland, Aurinkomatkat, markets trips to the island of Crete, located off the coast of Greece, by saying that the highest daily temperature on the island in July is on average 28–29 degrees.

According to Yle’s report, the average in question comes from Foreca’s statistics from 1961–1990. In recent years, temperatures of 31–42 degrees have been measured in Crete. This summer, according to Yle, the temperature is estimated to exceed the 33.6 degree mark on nine days.

Tjäreborg also tells about the temperatures of the destinations it sells, which are averages from the years 1961–1990.

Mightily interviewed by the climate supporter of the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute Sarah Kew according to the Mediterranean countries, a cooler and rainier June than usual is predicted this year, but don’t let that fool you.

Extremely hot summers do not necessarily repeat themselves every year, but they are significantly more likely than before.

