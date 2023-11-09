Climate change | Frostquakes may shake the country more often in the future

Frostbites are caused by the rapid freezing of water in the soil. They compare to other seismic events.

In Northern Finland we may experience a new kind of earthquake danger in the future, when frost quakes may become more common due to climate change.

According to a study by the University of Oulu, rapid changes in the weather can possibly contribute to the occurrence of frostbite. Earthquakes are caused by the rapid freezing of water in the soil and are most commonly caused in winter conditions, when the snow-free ground surface freezes quickly.

According to the study, when the water freezes and expands quickly, it causes cracks in the ground, tremors and bangs. Tears may cause damage to buildings, pipelines and roads, for example.

The increase in rapid changes in the weather also affects the increase in frostbite. Usually in winter, the snow cover has protected the ground surface from the cold, but changes in the weather may cause the snow to melt and, with it, the ground surface to be exposed to frost.

“Although their [pakkasjäristysten] the strength is usually low, in 2016 there was a series of strong earthquakes in Oulu’s Talvikanga, which broke the roads and was the starting point for our research”, says a specialist researcher at the University of Oulu Kari Moisio in the bulletin.

According to the study, frostbites are comparable to other seismic events, such as more distant earthquakes, mining explosions or, for example, vibrations caused by freight trains.

Permafrost regions, frostbites are a well-known phenomenon. They apply to northern regions all over the world, but according to the University of Oulu, they have only been studied a little.

In the past, it has been thought that roads cleared of snow or other bare areas are the main sources of frostbite.

“We discovered that the main sources of frost quakes, or ice quakes, are in marshes, wetlands and areas with a high groundwater level or other places where water accumulates,” says the professor of geophysics at the University of Oulu Elena Kozlovskaya in the bulletin.

There are also a lot of bogs and ditches around built-up residential areas.

Through the research, risk areas prone to frostbite can be identified more easily, which, according to the researchers, can help, for example, in protecting buildings from earthquakes. The goal of the researchers is to develop a system that could be used to predict the risk of frostbite.