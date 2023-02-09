The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that the food traded in the country’s markets is free of insects and worms, noting that health requirements, technical regulations and approved standard specifications stipulate the need to ensure that products are free of everything that contradicts the provisions of Halal in Islamic Sharia.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Climate #Change #Foods #traded #countrys #markets #free #insects
Leave a Reply