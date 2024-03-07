Climate change | February was the hottest in the history of measurements – record hot months now for nine straight

In February, on four consecutive days, it was even two degrees warmer compared to pre-industrial times.

Finished February was the hottest month in the history of measurements and already the ninth consecutive record hot month in a row, reports the EU's Copernicus service, which monitors climate change.

February as a whole was 1.77 degrees Celsius warmer compared to pre-industrial times, i.e. the years 1850–1900.

In the first half of February, global temperatures were very high, with four days in a row up to two degrees warmer than the reference point.

Also sea ​​temperatures broke heat records worldwide.

The previous sea temperature record was from August and the new record is now a little over 21 degrees. Rising sea temperatures mean, among other things, that there is more moisture in the atmosphere, which in turn leads to stronger and more abundant rain.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that global warming will probably rise above the critical 1.5 degree limit permanently in the early part of the next decade.