According to study author Professor Ryan Calsbeck of Dartmouth University in the United States, the performance of taller professional athletes who have longer limbs is faster when temperatures are higher.

The study, which analyzed data from 173 athletes who participated in 200 races, said that the tall and thin men were about 2.5 percent faster when the temperatures were higher than the short men with full bodies.

The study involved analyzing data from athletes in nearly 150-mile triathlons in hot locations such as Hawaii and South Africa, and cold countries such as Finland and Canada.

Maximum temperatures ranged from less than 18 degrees Celsius to nearly 39, and the athletes’ length, leg and arm were compared.

The study, whose results were published in the “Plus One” magazine, attributed its conclusion to the fact that the body area is larger, so it can dissipate heat from a larger amount of skin, and produce more sweat to cool it.

A report by the British newspaper “Daily Mail” indicated that climate change, which is heading towards a record rise in the planet’s temperature, enhances the brilliance and distinction of taller and more agile athletes such as Halland at the expense of the shorter Messi.

It is worth noting that the results of this study are consistent with those reached by the biologist Carl Bergman in the nineteenth century, that the total body size of animals, in addition to the length and thickness of their limbs, is related to the climate in which they exist.