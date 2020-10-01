Climate change Favorite wine may taste different in the future – This is how climate change determines what and where will be grown in the future

Both the industry and wine lovers will have to adapt to the changes brought on by the heat, drought and extreme weather events.

French In Burgundy, one of the most prestigious wine regions in the world, this year’s grape harvest has already been largely harvested. Many are familiar with the region’s fresh, nuanced red wines and sophisticated sour white wines.

In the future, however, the adjectives used to describe Burgundy wines may be different. Climate change dictates which varieties can be grown anywhere and what kind of wines are obtained from them, says Master of Wine and Alko’s Product Communications Manager Taina Vilkuna.