Finally, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organized the “Farmers’ Forum” at the Cultural Center in Al Dhaid in the Emirate of Sharjah, where a dialogue session was held with farmers, with the aim of promoting the marketing of local agricultural products, and achieving food security and sustainability for the UAE by empowering a national agricultural sector, within the framework of initiatives The Ministry and its efforts to support citizen farmers.

The forum sought to get a close look at the challenges facing farmers, discuss the best ways to solve them, and developments related to opening markets and various sales outlets to receive national agricultural products.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector, Eng. Mohamed Musa Al Amiri, said: “The UAE attaches utmost importance to enhancing national food security according to sustainable foundations, which is evident through the efforts and projects it has undertaken during previous years, by enabling modern agricultural technology and others across the entire value chain. food ».

He stressed the importance of the role of the Farmers’ Forum in promoting constructive cooperation between the various relevant authorities, and the initiatives launched by the Ministry with the aim of supporting the agricultural sector, as the Ministry seeks to enhance food security and sustainability in the country, and works to overcome all challenges facing farmers to market their products through such a forum. To facilitate the process of communication between major government and private sector companies in the UAE to purchase 50% of their products from local sources by the end of 2023, in order to achieve the largest target percentages, which reach 70% of them by the end of 2025, and then reach 100% by 2030.

During the forum, the Ministry’s efforts to support the agricultural sector, from a legislative point of view, and the initiatives that have been worked on, were reviewed. Farmers were also introduced to the “Enhancing the Sustainability of National Farms” initiative, which aims to create a sustainable market for local agricultural and food products.

The forum also reviewed the role of “Manbet” in supporting farmers, through direct contracts for marketing and selling agricultural products, developing the agricultural production sector through holding training workshops, qualifying small farms to transform into commercial farms, in addition to preparing an agricultural program to enhance the efficiency of local production.

Funding local farms

During the forum, the Emirates Development Bank presented an overview of the financing programs provided to farmers, to support the sustainability of agricultural production, by allocating a financial portfolio of 100 million dirhams to finance local farms, which includes financing capital expenditures and new and existing projects to contribute to the development of agricultural work and the transformation of agricultural technology. As well as coordination with farmers interested in obtaining financing within the program provided by the Emirates Development Bank.