Climate change Emissions savings from land use are greater than from transport – According to the study, the fastest reductions are obtained by treating peatlands

According to a recent study, the treatment of peatlands is the fastest and most effective way to reduce climate emissions in the land use sector. In forestry, climate change would be curbed by long-lasting wood products, but Finland has focused on pulp.

23.2. 17:23 | Updated 10:25

Land use, especially agriculture and forestry, climate action plays a big role when Finland strives for carbon neutrality. Opportunities to reduce emissions that accelerate climate change are available from the Natural Resources Center (Luke). research according to large, even larger than traffic.

According to Luke, carbon dioxide emissions, especially from peatlands used for agriculture and forestry, can be significantly reduced. The most significant and fastest emission reductions would be achieved by curbing deforestation, in particular by avoiding the clearing of peatlands.

Peatlands cover about ten percent of Finland’s arable land. However, the CO2 emissions of fields cleared into the swamp are much higher, up to 30-40 times higher than those of conventional mineral fields.

“Handling peatlands is the most important thing. Peat fields emit 8.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent each year, and the potential for reducing emissions is also huge. It’s worth taking it seriously, ”says Luke, a research professor Raisa Mäkipää.

Finland’s goal is to be carbon neutral in 2035. There is still a lot to be done to achieve this goal, and it cannot be achieved without land use carbon sinks, ie increasing the soil’s carbon stock.

Soil emissions from the land use sector are reduced by soil emissions, and emissions from arable land have not decreased at all since 1990.

The fastest according to Luke’s study, the effect is the treatment of peatlands, because by slowing down the decomposition of peat, for example by raising the water surface, decisions are reduced immediately.

Instead, the restructuring of the forest industry to produce more long-lived products and increase the carbon stock of wood products is slow.

“There is an urgent need to discipline peatlands in particular. The clearing of new peatlands must be stopped completely, and decommissioned peatlands must be converted into wetlands or afforested. The management of peatlands in agricultural use must also be changed and the production of emission reductions must be made economically attractive to the farmer, ”says Mäkipää.

Emission reductions obtained by changing peatland cultivation practices and subsidies so that the carbon stock of peat is maintained. Emission savings are also generated by switching from perennials to perennials.

“Wetland cultivation is also one way to reduce emissions: raising the water level achieves emission reductions when the carbon-producing part of the peat layer is submerged in oxygen-free conditions,” says Mäkipää.

In wetland cultivation, for example, reed canary grass can be used, which can be used as growing media or on animal farms as bedding instead of peat. Moist crops could also be used to grow osmotic coils, which have been used as insulation in Central Europe, for example.

“At the same time, this could reduce the use of peat, further reducing emissions. It would be like a win-win situation, ”says Mäkipää.

Deforestation Stopping is also necessary in Finland, as deforestation into fields and built-up areas has increased soil emissions and reduced the carbon sink of trees.

Reversing the trend would require major changes in the production structure of the forest industry, so that the share of long-life wood products that sequester carbon would increase instead of pulp production.

“However, the structure of the forest industry has been constantly changing in the other direction, meaning that fewer long-lived and highly processed products are produced and more pulp is produced. It would be worthwhile to develop more wood products with high processing value in Finland. Now nanocellulose is also exported to China, and the products are not processed in Finland. It would be amazing if we made it clothes, bacterial protection materials and consumer products, ”Mäkipää thinks.

According to Mäkpää, research and development activities and political guidance are needed to increase the carbon stock tied to wood products. The implementation of emission reductions in agriculture and forestry, in turn, requires changes in the forms of support for land use.

Forest management methods can reduce soil emissions in peatland forests by raising the groundwater level and avoiding drainage. Ash fertilization has also been found to strengthen carbon sinks in Finnish forests.

According to Luke, climate action in the land use sector can also reduce the adverse environmental impacts of agriculture and forestry and promote the preservation of biodiversity.

The preservation of diversity would be supported in particular by the increase in protected areas and the doubling of the number of tree trees. They would curb the loss of nature and at the same time increase the carbon sink. Above all, the establishment of wetlands would benefit diversity and reduce water pollution.

Land use The importance of reducing emissions has also been emphasized by the Finnish Climate Panel, according to which drainage of peatlands and clearing of new wetlands should be stopped.

According to the panel, there are two ways to reduce emissions. Deforestation must be prevented, ie forest land should no longer be cleared for other uses. In addition, peatlands and peatlands must be protected and contaminated bogs must be restored.

Finland is currently reforming its climate law. It adds targets for reducing land use emissions.

In its recommendations for climate law, the Climate Panel emphasizes that if Finland is to achieve carbon neutrality in the next decade, it will require rapid emission reductions in all sectors of the economy.

At the same time, Finland must ensure that the carbon sinks that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere increase from the current level. Forests are Finland’s most important carbon sink.

