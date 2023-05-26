When the cold comes, and in Alaska it comes early, Arctic sliks burrow deeper into the ground until they reach the frozen layer of the earth, the permafrost. There, these ground squirrels spend the winter torpid. Their hibernation strategy is one of the most extreme known: they reduce their metabolic activity to 1% and lower their temperature to almost freezing. In spring, when the snow begins to recede, they come out of their lethargy and once again become the keystone of the arctic terrestrial ecosystem: the main herbivore, the ground squirrel feeds on foxes, lynxes, wolves, bears and eagles in regions where it is not abundant. food. For almost three decades, a group of scientists has studied two populations of these rodents. The results of their work, published in Science, show that it took 25 years for climate change to disrupt one of the most sophisticated survival strategies shaped by millions of years of evolution: female ground squirrels have advanced the end of hibernation, but not males. The consequences of such a mismatch remain to be seen.

For different reasons, such as thermal amplification caused by melting ice or greater insolation, global warming is more pronounced in arctic areas. This is why scientists use the Arctic and the species that live in it as sentinels of climate change. One such watchman is the arctic ground squirrel (Urocitellus parryii), a small animal measuring 40 centimeters that does not exceed 800 grams that abounds throughout the Arctic strip, from Alaska to Siberia, passing through northern Canada. For almost 30 years, American researchers in Alaska have followed the life cycle of 199 of these little animals to which they placed sensors, relating their behavior to local climate change.

“Our data shows that the active layer, the layer of soil above the permafrost, freezes later and later in the fall, doesn’t get as cold in the dead of winter, and thaws a bit earlier in the spring,” says the Forest Service scientist. United States and lead author of the study, Helen Chmura. The average annual temperature in the study region has risen, especially in winter, since the study began in 1993. And the freezing of the soil, which they measured at a depth of one meter, has been delayed at a rate of four days per year. decade. Meanwhile, the minimum soil temperature, which could drop below -30º, has risen by almost 5º. Furthermore, Chmura adds, “These changes, which equate to about a 10-day reduction in the time the ground freezes, have occurred in just 25 years, which is a very fast pace.”

How have hibernating animals reacted to so much environmental change? The sensors attached to the ground squirrels show that they have not delayed the onset of torpor, but they have advanced their awakening by ten days, the same period in which the freezing of the topsoil has been reduced. These rodents are among the few hibernators that use thermogenic torpor. Species from temperate zones, such as bears, are capable of lowering their body temperature to match the ambient temperature of their burrow. But in those of the suslik, the cold can be many degrees below zero, which would freeze their tissues. In order to survive, this animal is capable of reactivating its metabolism enough to generate heat and avoid freezing, doing so as many times as necessary. According to this study, they now activate this survival mechanism 37 days less than 25 years ago.

Biologist from Colorado State University (United States) cory williams He has been studying ground squirrels for two decades, since he worked at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Senior author of this study, he says in an email that the key is not so much the temperature: “Although this change is caused by climate warming, we do not believe that temperature is the only signal, or even the most important signal, used by These animals. As part of our long-term study, we found that as the end of hibernation approaches, females sample conditions on the surface. If there is a heavy layer of snow, they will go back into hibernation, lengthening it.” They only come out of it when there is a sufficient surface free of snow to be able to feed. And the greening in these latitudes occurs earlier and earlier.

“Males end hibernation more than a month before females. They do this because it takes several weeks for them to go through puberty each spring.” Cory Williams, biologist at Colorado State University, United States

The most striking thing about this work is that, although males and females start hibernation at the same time, only females have shortened it in those ten days. Williams clarifies that both genders do not wake up at the same time. “Males end hibernation more than a month before females. They remain underground after ending hibernation for about another month and feed on their food reserves; they do so because it takes several weeks for them to go through puberty each spring and reach sexual maturity. By ending hibernation a month before the females, they can ensure that they are physiologically capable of mating as soon as she emerges,” he explains.

This difference in beginning explains why, for now, the advancement of the end of hibernation in females is not dramatic. In fact, the researchers believe that it is being positive, since they have to resort less to thermogenic torpor, a very expensive strategy. But if the phenomenon continues, a mismatch between males and females could occur. Williams believes that, if the trend continues, “we will have a strong selection for the early termination of hibernation by males” and trusts in the plasticity of these animals to respond to the climatic challenge.

Most of the animals that hibernate do so in latitudes where it can be very cold, but not as cold as the one that suslik endure. In temperate regions there is no permafrost, so they don’t need a mechanism as extreme as thermogenic torpor. However, climate change is also affecting them. A review published last year, with works on about thirty species that hibernate, showed that the impact of warming is being uneven. Except in the case of bats, for which no changes in their hibernation patterns have been detected, most rodents are shortening it. Meanwhile, what some species of ursids, such as the American black bear or the European brown bear, are delaying the onset of their autumn lethargy.

Thomas Ruf, a researcher at the Institute for Research in Wildlife Ecology at the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, believes that climate change will have a mixed impact, with winners and losers: “Different species will be affected differently, depending on its sensitivity to temperature. I think bears will be the least affected, because they are exceptional at maintaining a body temperature above 30° and do not have periodic awakenings.”

The bears have shortened their torpor

However, bears are also shortening their hibernation. The study of 70 years of data collected in 12 national and nature parks in the Soviet Union and then Russia published in 2018 shows how changes in environmental conditions are affecting brown bears across the board. “They are delaying their entry into the osera and advancing their exit. So they spend less time hibernating”, says the Sevillian biologist Maria del Mar Delgadofirst author of this study.

Delgado works at the Mixed Institute for Biodiversity Research of the CSIC, the University of Oviedo, and the Principality of Asturias. One of his fields of study is the 370 brown bears of the Cantabrian mountain range. Here it is not cold in Russia, so “bears do not hibernate, but they do spend months in a state of torpor,” recalls the researcher. “Especially the females, which continue to enter the dens where they finish their pregnancy, give birth and breed until they come out in spring,” she adds. Even if they don’t hibernate, their problems are the same. “By advancing the moment in which they come out, they suffer greater energy stress, the females have had less time to raise the cubs, and the fact that it is hotter does not guarantee that there will be food,” she adds. The imbalance means that both in Russia and in Spain, Delgado concludes, “they have to resort to agriculture and livestock, increasing conflicts with humans.”

