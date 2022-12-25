The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment held in its office in Dubai the first meeting of the Farmers’ Council, chaired by the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Muhammad Hareb Al Muhairi, during which directions were discussed to promote the adoption of a modern sustainable agricultural system and expand its base at the state level to ensure the enhancement of food security and raising production capacities. Local agricultural and the efficiency of agricultural activity from a commercial point of view for farmers.

The first meeting on the agenda dealt with a review of the Council’s tasks, including laying the foundations for the development of the agricultural sector in the country in accordance with best practices and modern agricultural applications, developing an annual agricultural plan in accordance with the guidelines and pillars of the strategy, approving modern agricultural systems that can be applied to farmers, and approving projects for applied agricultural research programs. Which will be implemented in the approved farms, and the development of programs to raise the capabilities of farmers and the transfer of expertise, as well as the adoption of annual agricultural production programs, and plans for marketing agricultural products.

The Council’s work mechanism was also discussed in terms of identifying challenges, priority projects and work teams, preparing an action plan, distributing roles and time period, as well as the most important axes, including the government agencies’ pledge that was signed at the UAE government meeting (November 2022), which aims to allocate 50% From government purchases related to food from local production by the end of 2023, which contributes effectively to strengthening local production capabilities, and stimulating investments in the food field to reach 100% in 2030. The meeting also discussed the program for financing modern agricultural projects in the field of food security with the Emirates Bank. For development, as well as the development of the agricultural support system by applying support directed to farmers, and the ministry will, in the coming weeks, update farmers’ data.

Last November, Al-Muhairi issued Ministerial Resolution No. 353 of 2022, regarding the formation of the Farmers’ Council under its chairmanship, the membership of the Assistant Undersecretary for the Food Diversity Sector in the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment as Vice President, the Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector in the Ministry, the Director of the Central Region Department in the Ministry, and the Director of The Eastern Region Department, the Northern Region Department Director, and the Director of the Support and Follow-up Office at the Ministry, in addition to representatives of farmers with knowledge and experience from the Central Region, representatives from the Eastern Region, representatives from the Northern Region, representatives from the Abu Dhabi Region, and representatives from the Dubai Region.

Al-Muhairi said: “Enhancing food security represents a strategic priority for the UAE, and developing the agricultural sector and stimulating the adoption of modern agricultural systems and expanding their base is one of the main pillars of the efforts made by the Ministry in cooperation with its strategic partners and concerned authorities at the state level to ensure the promotion of food security.”

She added, “The formation of the Farmers’ Council is a step in support of the efforts to develop the agricultural sector, as the council will work to clearly identify all the challenges facing the sector and the requirements for its development, and to promote the adoption of modern systems.”