The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment stated that a strategic framework will be developed from a future vision and main directives that respond to the challenges facing the marine environment and fisheries and global trends for the governance of marine ecosystems management. It relies on economic development patterns with high added value, taking into account the fragility of the marine environment and the challenges of preserving it and the fish wealth. This came during a workshop organized by the Ministry, and its activities were finally concluded, which witnessed a review of national efforts to protect and manage the marine environment and fish wealth, including fish farming, with the aim of reaching major strategic directions for the period 2024-2030, and this comes within the framework of the year of sustainability and preparation for the COP28 Conference of the Parties. The workshop discussed the efforts made by the Ministry and the parties participating in the workshop to preserve the sustainability of the marine environment and fish wealth, in terms of the various initiatives and projects launched by the Ministry in the fields of research and studies of the marine environment and projects to rehabilitate marine habitats, in addition to developing a national plan to combat marine pollutants and the national framework for fisheries. Sustainable fisheries and issuance of legislation to respond to changes in the status of fish stocks, the effects of climate change and human activities, and to reduce the effects of pollutants from land and marine sources.