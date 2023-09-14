TIC Tac. There are less than seven years left to end the third decade of the 21st century. 2030 is just around the corner and with it comes the end of the Sustainable Development Goals set in 2015 and this September fulfills half of its mandate. However, “the planet is very far from achieving its climate objectives,” says the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Specifically, “only 15% of these are making adequate progress,” as explained in the United in Science report. This research promoted by the WMO ensures that this situation undermines global efforts to combat hunger, poverty and health problems, improve access to clean water and clean energy, and address many other aspects of sustainable development.

“Science continues to show that we are not doing enough to reduce emissions and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement,” denounces Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). To get things back on track and be in a position to meet the Paris Agreement goals of keeping warming well below 2°C and, preferably, limiting it to 1.5°C, global greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced by 30% and 45%, respectively, by 2030, and CO2 emissions must approach net zero by 2050.

Despite this agreed commitment, CO2 dioxide emissions from the burning of fossil fuels increased by 1% worldwide in 2022 compared to 2021, and preliminary estimates for the period from January to June 2023 indicate a new increase of 0.3%. This situation and other factors have caused climate change to continue accelerating. «The year 2023 has shown us with complete clarity that climate change is already here. Unprecedented temperatures are scorching the land and heating the sea, while extreme weather events are wreaking havoc across the planet,” denounces the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

Rising global temperatures have been accompanied by an increase in extreme weather conditions. “There is a 66% chance that, in at least one of the next five years, the annual global average near-surface temperature will temporarily exceed pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5°C, and this probability increases as the of the weather,” warns the report from the World Meteorological Organization.

«Science is essential to find solutions. The sciences related to meteorology, climate and water are known to be the basis of climate action. But there is less recognition of how these sciences can drive progress on the SDGs across the board,” adds Guterres.

Rising temperatures will not only bring extreme weather events, but will also make access to food or water availability difficult. It is estimated that nearly 670 million people could go hungry in 2030, in part due to an increase in extreme weather events that disrupt all pillars of food security (access, availability, utilization and stability). “We are unfortunately on the wrong track to fulfill this mandate,” denounces the Secretary General of the United Nations.