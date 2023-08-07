Climate Change Crisis.. Effects and Expectations
In recent decades, talk has spread about the terms “global warming” and “climate change crisis”, and it is indeed a crisis in which the actor is the same as the victim, that is, the human being himself. Climate change or global warming refers to long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns on the planet, which may be natural due to changes in the sun’s activity or massive volcanic eruptions.
However, what has been happening since the nineteenth century is not only borne by natural factors, but also by man because of his activities, which are the main driver of climate change, specifically what is caused by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas, and the resulting emission of greenhouse gases. It forms a circular cover around the globe, which leads to trapping the sun’s heat and raising temperatures.
These gases are called greenhouse gases, most notably carbon dioxide and methane, which mainly result from the use of gasoline in cars or coal for heating. In general, deforestation, cement manufacturing, some agricultural operations, power generation, and pollution resulting from industry and transportation are among the main causes of global warming. The increasing level of greenhouse gases has caused the world to warm faster than ever before.
Among the most prominent phenomena resulting from the climate crisis are the occurrence of agricultural disasters, the loss of some crops, the scarcity of water, unexpected fluctuations in weather, the increase in forest fires, the increase in floods, the inundation of low islands and coastal cities, the occurrence of droughts, the desertification of large areas of the land, and the increase in the number of storms and hurricanes. And its severity, the spread of infectious diseases in the world, the extinction of many living creatures, and the melting of the polar ice… All of these are phenomena and indicators that we are already witnessing all over the Earth.
As a result of these dangerous climate developments, the Earth’s average surface temperature has increased and is warmer than it was in the late 19th century (before the industrial revolution) and warmer than at any time in the last 100,000 years. The past decade (2011-2020) was the warmest on record, and each of the past four decades has been warmer than any previous decade since 1850.
It is noticeable that many governments of the world, especially in the advanced industrial countries, do not abide by the commitments that they announce during international conferences and forums specialized in climate, to mitigate the crisis of global warming, which completely affects life on Earth. The rise in temperatures is one of the most important factors in the beginning of the disintegration of the civilizations that were founded by man, because the planet is based on a system in which all its components are connected to each other, and therefore changes in one region can affect changes in all other regions.
The final outcome, which we are also witnessing, is the impact of climate change on human health, housing, safety, and ability to provide food, which causes famines in many regions of the world. For all this, the importance of holding the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in the United Arab Emirates at the end of this year is evident, as this session will witness radical decisions that help mitigate global warming.
* Emirati researcher
