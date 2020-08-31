Will the Arctic Ocean soon be completely ice-free? As scientists have now calculated, this scenario could become a reality as early as 2035. The consequences would be fatal.

Nuuk – The amount of sea ice of the Arctic ocean fell to an all-time low in July. The expansion is currently 16 percent below the average of previous years – the lowest value since records began. The University of Cambridge has now forecast a drastic scenario in collaboration with the UK’s national meteorological service: By 2035, due to the Climate change the ice in the Arctic Sea will have completely disappeared.

Arctic Ocean without ice due to climate change by 2035: horror scenario is getting closer and closer

The ice of the Arctic Ocean plays a key role in the earth’s ecosystem; on the one hand, its disappearance would be Sea level can increase extremely and on the other hand numerous animal species, such as the polar bearsto take the habitat.

Due to the intense sunlight in spring, small lakes form on the ice layer of the ocean. These reflect the incoming sunlight much worse than the light ice. As a result, more sun rays and thus more energy are absorbed by the water, which leads to further melt due to the feedback effect.

Puddles of meltwater accelerate the collapse of the sea ice cover. Arctic Ocean could be ice-free in 15 years. https://t.co/qSUjpCMHlv pic.twitter.com/JN0WJVz0qJ – Bob Berwyn (@bberwyn) August 12, 2020

This “polar amplification” occurs every year. This July, however, the extent of the Arctic sea ice is 16 percent below the mean value of recent years – a historic one Depression. “That is the consequence of the Global warming“, Said sea ice physicist Marcel Nicolaus from the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven. In May and June of this year it was more than six degrees warmer on the Siberian coast than in previous years. “Bringing so much heat into the system this early in the year accelerates and prematurely melts the ice,” says Nicolaus.

Climate change creates horror scenario: Arctic Ocean without ice by 2035

Many experts agree that the Arctic ocean will be completely without ice by 2050. The team from Cambridge now used a new tool from the Met Office for their calculations. They now assume that the Arctic Sea will be completely defrosted by 2035. The consequences: The native of this region Icebear is predicted to be completely extinct by 2100. The sea level would rise additionally due to the melting of the ice and heat the oceans. Then a terrible scenario would loom.

