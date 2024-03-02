According to Marina Silva, Brazil needs to do its homework to help with food security

Minister Marina Silva (Environment) said on Tuesday (27-Feb-2024) that climate change could impact Brazil's ability to produce food. She participated in an event organized by Amcham (acronym for the American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil), which was part of the parallel program to the G20 meeting.

“We have just identified, through scientific studies, desert areas in Brazil. Expansion of the low humidity area in several regions of our country. In other words, for Brazil to continue helping with the planet's food security, we will need to do our homework regarding the climate”, he declared.

Marina Silva participated in a panel with the United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen. According to the minister, the lack of food could be a factor in deregulating the global economy and creating geopolitical instability.

“We also have another problem, which is the issue of the risk of global inflation, which can also be caused by food insecurity due to climate change. Generally, an association is made very quickly between the risk of inflation and the risk of economic and geopolitical instability associated with energy. But let's also think that this risk is perhaps even greater in relation to food security“, he said.

Synergy

The minister stated that there is a convergence of interests between the economic area and proposals for the environment in Brazil.

“I think it is the first time in the history of Brazil that we have achieved a very great synergy between the economic area and the environmental area. The ecological transformation plan is being coordinated by the Minister of Finance [Fernando Haddad]. It is certainly the best place for it to be developed, because from there it can be transversalized [repassado para as outras áreas do governo]”, he said.

In her speech, the minister highlighted the partnership signed on Monday (Feb 26) with the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) to provide exchange rate guarantees for green economy development projects in the country.

The IDB will offer US$3.4 billion in derivative contracts that will be passed on, from the Central Bank, to Brazilian financial institutions. Derivatives are contracts that can be used to reduce the risk of financial transactions, being linked to other assets, such as commoditiesforeign currency or interest rates.

With information from Brazil Agency.