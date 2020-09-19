Climate change Climate panel stimulus proposals do not convince economists: “There is no green shock to the economy”

The climate panel used input-output analysis to model the effects, which Vatt researchers say is problematic: it assumes that the money spent on green regeneration is not out of the rest of the economy.

State Researchers at the Vatti Economic Research Center criticize the Finnish Climate Panel’s recent proposal for green stimulus measures for their overly optimistic effects.

Researchers Anni Huhtala and Marita Laukkanen write Watts on the blogthat Finland should keep its head cold on expectations and hopes in the forthcoming stimulus package.

Anni Huhtala and Marita Laukkanen.

“There is no green hokok reclamation for the economy. Green revitalization takes time, because the structures of the economy do not change in an instant, ”Huhtala and Laukkanen write.

Finland the Climate Panel, an expert body focused on climate policy suggested a good week agothat Finland should build a green stimulus package that would simultaneously increase employment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The climate panel highlighted five stimulus measures: energy efficiency renovations in buildings, heating renovations in buildings, construction of electric charging stations, tram investments and renewable energy pilot projects.

The climate panel made impact calculations their own stimulus proposals assuming that the public authorities would allocate EUR 300 million to each of the packages it proposes.

Huhtala and Laukkanen have strong doubts about the climate panel’s impact assessment, which assumes, among other things, that a EUR 300 million public investment in renewable energy would attract EUR 700 million in private investment.

The climate panel estimated that, for example, the renewable energy package would increase GDP by about 3.5 per cent by the end of 2021 relative to the recession caused by the corona.

Vatt’s researchers find the estimate of GDP growth confusing, as it would mean a public contribution of € 300 million would add billions of euros to GDP.

Watts according to the researchers, the estimates of the climate panel differ from the analyzes used in economics in that the climate panel evaluates the effects with a multidisciplinary approach, and the scale of the effects is predicted in advance through modeling.

The models and coefficient analyzes are not consistent in this case, Watts researchers estimate.

When assessing the employment impact, it must be borne in mind that investing in deep heat, for example, brings jobs to civil engineering professionals, but at the same time, as peat and coal combustion decreases, these sectors lose jobs with reduced emissions.

“In addition, the big problem with the modeling model, the simple input-output model used by the climate panel, is that it has no budget constraint. If public money is directed to green investments, that money is not out of the model anywhere else – not even from the households that ultimately finance the investments, ”say Huhtala and Laukkanen.

“According to alternative model estimates, jobs would be created quickly, from a minimum of around 4,500 to a maximum of more than 13,000. These are large figures that would have been welcomed in the budget debate.”

Watts According to researchers, studies on green regeneration have emerged that have allowed a careful ex-post evaluation of the real, realized effects of green regeneration, including in the United States.

“The conclusion of these studies is that green regeneration is not fast-acting but slow. On the positive side, even though jobs are created late, they seem permanent. ”

Studies have found that green revitalization is not an immediate and effective means of relaunching the economy, according to Watts researchers.

“Rather, green investment can start to repair the structures that burden the environment on the economy in the direction of developing and exploiting clean technologies, but the results will only be visible with a delay.”

Green The recovery will be topical at the stage when Finland submits its proposal to the EU Commission on how the funds coming to Finland from the EU Recovery Instrument are to be used. At present, the maximum estimate of the euros coming to Finland is EUR 2.33 billion in 2021–2023.

In the budget debate, the government tentatively agreed that the “green transition” would account for 0.9 to 1.2 billion euros of this.