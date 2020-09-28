Climate change Climate panel corrects estimate of green stimulus effect: GDP growth estimate was 100 times higher due to negligence error

Watts researchers are not convinced of the models and assumptions used by the climate panel even after the correction.

Finland climate panel fix public assessment of the impact of the so-called green stimulus on GDP and employment.

Climate panel presented on 10 September stimulus measures that could simultaneously improve employment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. An expert panel supporting climate policy planning assessed the effectiveness of five different stimulus measures in this regard and concluded that it would be most effective to support investment in renewable energy.

The Climate Panel said in a statement at the time that this renewable energy package is estimated to increase GDP by about 3.5 percent by the end of 2021 relative to the recession caused by the coronavirus. However, the correct figure is 0.035 per cent, which the climate panel corrected in a press release on its website on Friday 25 September.

Particular the figure was corrected on 16 september by the climate panel to the actual research report. According to the Climate Panel, this was a negligence error that arose when looking for a visually effective way to summarize the GDP and employment effects of the Finage model used in the analysis.

The renewable energy package presented in the model calculation is thus estimated to increase GDP by about 0.035 percent by the end of 2021 in relation to the recession caused by the corona. The biggest effects on employment will occur at the beginning of the projects launched by the packages, when employment will increase by 0.02-0.05%.

The Climate Panel analyzes stimulus measures using two different models, the input-output model and the Finage model of overall equilibrium.

Both models gave the stimulus packages a broadly similar order of efficiency, but the effects on employment and GDP were clearly lower in the Finage model, as the theory suggests. While the effects of the input-output model ranged from 10 to 11 employees per million euros, they were 1.5 to 3 employees per million euros in the general equilibrium model.

State researchers at the Center for Economic Research Anni Huhtala and Marita Laukkanen discussed on September 18 to Watts website in a blog he wrote green recovery and referred to studies showing that green recovery is not an immediate and effective means of relaunching the economy.

In their blog, Huhtala and Laukkanen criticize the input-output modeling used by the climate panel because it does not have a budget constraint, ie it does not take into account, according to Vatt’s researchers, that the money spent on green investments is different. In addition, they questioned the climate panel’s assumption that, in addition to the state’s revitalization effort, other public or private actors would invest heavily in the same projects.

Climate panel the President Markku Ollikainen According to the Commission, most climate resuscitation measures already have a state aid system, which requires the inclusion of private money in the state aid.

“The idea was to get ready-made channels so there was no need to create anything. Of course, there is no scientific evidence of the propensity to participate at different levels of support, and then we will consult the people who run and work with these support systems. ”

He also notes that the fiscal adjustment will start in the Finage model from 2022 onwards, which is also recorded in the report.

Vatt’s researchers also considered the differences in the results of the input-output model and the general equilibrium model to be the largest in terms of, among other things, employment effects.

“The results of the different models differ to such an extent that the reporting would require an explanation of the assumptions made and the mechanisms of influence to justify the optimistic conclusions,” the researchers write.

According to Anni Huhtala, the corrections made by the climate panel to GDP and employment effects do not change Vatt’s basic critique of the models and assumptions used and thus the economic, environmental and rapid impact of green regeneration.